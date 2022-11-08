Read full article on original website
Related
SoDak 16 Volleyball: Which northeastern South Dakota teams will advance?
The magic number is down to one for Class AA teams Watertown and Aberdeen Central and nine other Class A and B northeastern South Dakota volleyball teams this week. State-qualifying matches are Tuesday for Class A and B teams and Thursday for Class AA teams. Winners of those matches advance to the three-class state tournament Nov. 17-19 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
Iowa high school football state semifinal highlights and scores (11-9-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local 8-man football team state semifinal games: #1 Wayland WACO 29, #4 Newell-Fonda 21 #2 Remsen St. Mary’s 42, #3 Lenox 20
