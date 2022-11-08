The magic number is down to one for Class AA teams Watertown and Aberdeen Central and nine other Class A and B northeastern South Dakota volleyball teams this week. State-qualifying matches are Tuesday for Class A and B teams and Thursday for Class AA teams. Winners of those matches advance to the three-class state tournament Nov. 17-19 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

