Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
Mulkey, No. 14 LSU Set Multiple Records in Season Opener
Angel Reese took over early and didn't look back as Tigers dismantle Bellarmine.
Memphis basketball takes down Vandy to open the season. Here are 5 things we learned
NASHVILLE − Memphis basketball – a cohesive band of experienced veterans – barreled through Vanderbilt Monday, opening the 2022-23 season with a convincing 76-67 victory. Inside a sweltering, air conditioning-less Memorial Gymnasium, the only thing hotter than the building was Penny Hardaway's team. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis scored 17 and 16 points respectively, while Alex Lomax put up a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Malcolm Dandridge collected nine points and six rebounds. ...
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LSU vs. Arkansas injury report
Rarely does LSU come off the Alabama game in as good of shape as it had been since early in the season. However, that looks to be the case heading into Saturday’s road trip to Fayetteville for the seventh-ranked Tigers. LSU got three of its top players back for...
LSU, Kim Mulkey finish with No. 1 class in the country
On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National...
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Time Set
Kickoff time is set for the Week 12 matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ole Miss pulls away to take opener over Alcorn State
Matthew Murrell scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to help host Ole Miss pull away
Arkansas high school letter-of-intent signees
By Jeff Halpern A list of Arkansas high school athletes who signed letters of intent on Wednesday. Any athletes who signed but were not listed, please email nate@scorebooklive.com or jbhalpern1@gmail.com. MEN’S BASKETBALLCentral ArkansasTucker Anderson, Bentonville West Southern ...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. No. 7 LSU channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 68th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 42-23-2 record in the all-time series, but the Razorbacks won last year’s meeting in Baton Rouge.
Updating the SEC standings after LSU's upset win over Alabama in Week 10
The league saw some major shakeups this weekend in Week 10 of the college football season, and we gained a lot of clarity in each division race. Neither the SEC East or West have been decided, but LSU has the easiest path in the West after upsetting Alabama in an emotional overtime win, while Georgia is all but guaranteed to win the East following a beatdown against Tennessee.
LSU offers No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025
Caleb Cunningham is a 2025, five-star, 6-foot-3, 175-pound, wide receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, where he plays for Choctaw County High School. The Chargers finished the regular season 5-5 and 3-1 in region play. They won their first-round playoff game against Belmont 61-14 last Friday and they will travel to Leflore County for round two this Friday.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss; Georgia vs. Mississippi State; here are some of the top SEC matchups this week
Tenth-ranked Alabama looks to regroup from losing two of three when it visits border rival and No. 11 Mississippi. The Tide have won the last six against the Rebels, who are coming off a bye after beating Texas A&M. Alabama is third in the SEC West and aims to avoid...
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. LSU
Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) returns to action this weekend to host No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) in the annual Battle for the Golden Boot. Saturday's kickoff between the Razorbacks and Tigers is set for 11 a.m. (CT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Comments / 0