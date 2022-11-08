ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball takes down Vandy to open the season. Here are 5 things we learned

NASHVILLE − Memphis basketball – a cohesive band of experienced veterans – barreled through Vanderbilt Monday, opening the 2022-23 season with a convincing 76-67 victory. Inside a sweltering, air conditioning-less Memorial Gymnasium, the only thing hotter than the building was Penny Hardaway's team. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis scored 17 and 16 points respectively, while Alex Lomax put up a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Malcolm Dandridge collected nine points and six rebounds.   ...
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
247Sports

LSU vs. Arkansas injury report

Rarely does LSU come off the Alabama game in as good of shape as it had been since early in the season. However, that looks to be the case heading into Saturday’s road trip to Fayetteville for the seventh-ranked Tigers. LSU got three of its top players back for...
On3.com

LSU, Kim Mulkey finish with No. 1 class in the country

On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National...
Scorebook Live

Arkansas high school letter-of-intent signees

By Jeff Halpern  A list of Arkansas high school athletes who signed letters of intent on Wednesday. Any athletes who signed but were not listed, please email nate@scorebooklive.com or jbhalpern1@gmail.com.  MEN’S BASKETBALLCentral ArkansasTucker Anderson, Bentonville West Southern ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updating the SEC standings after LSU's upset win over Alabama in Week 10

The league saw some major shakeups this weekend in Week 10 of the college football season, and we gained a lot of clarity in each division race. Neither the SEC East or West have been decided, but LSU has the easiest path in the West after upsetting Alabama in an emotional overtime win, while Georgia is all but guaranteed to win the East following a beatdown against Tennessee.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025

Caleb Cunningham is a 2025, five-star, 6-foot-3, 175-pound, wide receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, where he plays for Choctaw County High School. The Chargers finished the regular season 5-5 and 3-1 in region play. They won their first-round playoff game against Belmont 61-14 last Friday and they will travel to Leflore County for round two this Friday.
247Sports

Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. LSU

Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) returns to action this weekend to host No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) in the annual Battle for the Golden Boot. Saturday's kickoff between the Razorbacks and Tigers is set for 11 a.m. (CT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
