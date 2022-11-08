Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Bison Men’s Basketball Adds Dissette, Bradley on Signing Day
FARGO – The North Dakota State University men’s basketball program has signed two student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class, head coach David Richman announced Wednesday. Darik Dissette, a guard from Minot, N.D., and Eli Bradley, a guard from Las Vegas, Nev., will continue their education and compete at...
KULR8
'Pressure busts pipes:' Montana blasted at Duquesne in first look at new-look squad
A disastrous first half doomed Montana in its season opener at Duquesne. The Griz, who paired nine newcomers with seven returners this season, were blown out on the road Tuesday in their first game in front of a crowd after playing some closed-door scrimmages. They trailed by 26 points at halftime and went down by as many as 42 in the second half of their 91-63 loss.
740thefan.com
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games
(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
bitterrootstar.com
Valley volleyball teams headed to state
The volleyball teams from Stevensville, Hamilton, and Corvallis are all headed to the Class A State tournament. All three teams competed in the Western A Divisionals on November 3rd-5th in East Helena. Stevensville finished in 2nd place, Hamilton took 3rd, and Corvallis took 5th. All three teams qualified for the Class A State tournament, which takes place at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on November 10th-12th.
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
740thefan.com
1 dead after crash in east-central ND
PORTLAND, N.D (KFGO) – One man is dead after a crash at an unregulated intersection on a gravel road southwest of Portland in east-central North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup that was eastbound on 3rd St NE, entered the intersection and struck a Ram pickup that was southbound on 145th Ave NE. The Ram was pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a seed tender. Both pickups went into the southeast ditch following the crash.
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Missoula County still has election ballots to count
The counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections in Missoula County has been delayed.
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
740thefan.com
Detroit Lakes City Council denies rezoning request for 119-unit senior living community
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has voted 6-3 to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community. Eventide wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive along the lake, but...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
NBCMontana
Chains required on WB lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chains are required on westbound lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass. An accident on the westbound lanes of I-90 is causing delays at mile markers 2.
Opening of Missoula’s Chick-fil-A prompts traffic concerns
A new fast food business is creating excitement across the community, but also questions and concerns about increased traffic and traffic safety on North Reserve Street.
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
