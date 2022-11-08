Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
SFGate
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
FOX Sports
No. 2 Gonzaga visits Michigan State after Timme's 22-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Michigan State Spartans after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 104-63 win over the North Florida Ospreys. Michigan State finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.3...
No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln
Friday is the 11-year anniversary of when Michigan State lost to North Carolina on the flight deck of a Naval
Iowa opens season with easy win over Bethune-Cookman
Tony Perkins had 16 points and five assists, Kris Murray scored 14 points and Filip Rebraca notched a double-double of
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. guides WVU past Mount St. Mary’s
Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to lift West Virginia to a 76-58
Oregon MBB recap: Ducks turn in underwhelming opening-season win over Florida AM
It certainly wasn’t pretty, and it left head coach Dana Altman wordlessly frustrated at times, sitting on the scorer’s table with his arms crossed in front of his chest, head down and shaking side to side. Chalk this 80-45 win over Florida A&M up to early season jitters, or growing pains, or the fact that this Oregon Ducks’ team has been so riddled with injuries at times this offseason that they’ve struggled to field a full practice. Whatever you want to blame, just hope that it’s something that can be fixed relatively quickly. While the Ducks have a couple of easy games...
Comments / 0