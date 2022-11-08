ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
FOX Sports

No. 2 Gonzaga visits Michigan State after Timme's 22-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Michigan State Spartans after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 104-63 win over the North Florida Ospreys. Michigan State finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.3...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke

One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon MBB recap: Ducks turn in underwhelming opening-season win over Florida AM

It certainly wasn’t pretty, and it left head coach Dana Altman wordlessly frustrated at times, sitting on the scorer’s table with his arms crossed in front of his chest, head down and shaking side to side. Chalk this 80-45 win over Florida A&M up to early season jitters, or growing pains, or the fact that this Oregon Ducks’ team has been so riddled with injuries at times this offseason that they’ve struggled to field a full practice. Whatever you want to blame, just hope that it’s something that can be fixed relatively quickly. While the Ducks have a couple of easy games...
EUGENE, OR

