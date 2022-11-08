ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver of car charged for crash with school bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81N cleared

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Roanoke Co. is causing delays Tuesday night. The crash was near mile marker 139, according to VDOT. The right lane and shoulder are both closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke 9-1-1 dispatch reported to WFXR a house fire was called in at 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Connecticut Street. Firefighters with Roanoke Fire-EMS at the scene say the fire started at one home and spread to another. When the fire spread to another home firefighters found that no one was home, so they were able to force entry and get the fire under control.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hurt after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning, according to police. Authorities said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. When officers responded to the scene, they said they found a man outside a home...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Non-fatal shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning

On November 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Residents displaced by fire in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but residents of two apartments have been displaced by a fire in northwest Roanoke. One apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. A nearby unit sustained damage.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters

CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family speaks out after house set on fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Police inspect possible gunshot through car window

The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Griffin Newman, 25 of Salem, is wanted on multiple charges after a “shots fired event” late Monday night in the 200 block of East Main Street. Salem Police say they were alerted around 10:12 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired in a parking lot behind a Main Street business. Additional information revealed the suspect fled on a motorcycle.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man wanted for Salem shooting incident, chase arrested

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted for a shooting incident and chase in Salem Monday night was arrested Tuesday night, according to the City of Salem. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested without incident in Salem and is being held without bond, according to police. Newman is charged...
SALEM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy