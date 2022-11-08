ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke 9-1-1 dispatch reported to WFXR a house fire was called in at 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Connecticut Street. Firefighters with Roanoke Fire-EMS at the scene say the fire started at one home and spread to another. When the fire spread to another home firefighters found that no one was home, so they were able to force entry and get the fire under control.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO