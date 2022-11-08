Read full article on original website
No. 5 Kansas presses on without coach, hosts North Dakota State
Usually being selfless is a good thing in college basketball. It means you’re always looking for the open man. For
Yardbarker
No. 25 Texas Tech faces Texas Southern, shoots for 23rd straight home win
No. 25 Texas Tech will chase its 23rd consecutive home victory when Texas Southern visits Lubbock on Thursday night. The Red Raiders (1-0) opened the season with an easy 73-49 victory over Northwestern State on Monday. Center Daniel Batcho was the only Texas Tech player to score in double digits,...
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
Kansas State impresses to beat UT-Rio Grande Valley in Jerome Tang’s debut
Markquis Nowell and Nae’Qwan Tomlin each scored 14 points as the Jerome Tang era got off to a flashy start
thedailytexan.com
No. 12 Texas’ newcomers led Longhorns past stout UTEP opponent to victory in season opener
The No. 12 Texas men’s basketball team fought through a turnover-riddled first half on its way to defeating UTEP 72-57 in the team’s season opener on Monday. Playing the first official basketball game in the new Moody Center which opened in April, the Longhorns didn’t get off to the hot start they were looking for in their new-arena debut, committing several turnovers off errant passes and failing to convert open shots.
Yardbarker
Bowl-bound Kansas determined to kick Texas Tech
Lance Leipold pushed Kansas into the postseason for the first time since 2008. Now the only thing anyone remotely interested in Jayhawks' happenings wants to discuss is whether the second-year head coach will be around for bowl season. Leipold and the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) visit Texas Tech (4-5,...
