The No. 12 Texas men’s basketball team fought through a turnover-riddled first half on its way to defeating UTEP 72-57 in the team’s season opener on Monday. Playing the first official basketball game in the new Moody Center which opened in April, the Longhorns didn’t get off to the hot start they were looking for in their new-arena debut, committing several turnovers off errant passes and failing to convert open shots.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO