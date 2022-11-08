ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 UNC basketball fends off feisty UNCW in season opener

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball had to battle from start to finish in a 69-56 win against UNCW to open the 2022-23 season Monday night at the Dean Smith Center.

The top-ranked Tar Heels (1-0), who return four starters from a team that made a run to the national championship game a season ago, saw three players finish in double figures.

Junior guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love had 17 points each. Senior big man Armando Bacot, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, had 16 points and nine rebounds.

RJ Davis handles the pressure

RJ Davis continues to live up to his reputation as a tough guard from New York.

While many of the Tar Heels struggled to handle UNCW’s aggressive defense in the first 20 minutes, Davis seemed to welcome the pressure with 11 points to lead all scorers at halftime.

“It kind of brought me back to my New York roots a little bit, with the pressure, picking up full court the whole game," Davis said. "I enjoyed it. It was a fun game.”

The only thing that seemed to slow him down was an awkward fall midway through the first half that caused him to miss three minutes. He returned for the final four minutes and scored six more points to help UNC carry a 32-21 lead into intermission.

LOVE'S GROWTH: How UNC basketball’s Caleb Love is becoming even scarier to opponents this season

BOLD PREDICTIONS: Five bold predictions for UNC basketball in 2022-23 season

'CHAMPIONSHIP OR BUST': Last year's tournament heartbreak serving as motivation for No. 1 North Carolina basketball

Caleb Love gets to the rim

After scoring seven points with two turnovers in a first half that included a pair of contested 3-point jumpers, Caleb Love started attacking the rim in the second half.

Love scored 10 of his 17 points in the final 20 minutes, doing most of his damage in the paint and at the free-throw line.

“Coach emphasized that before the game and during halftime – get the ball to the rim," Love said.

That’s the Love the Heels will need more of this season as he continues to place an increased focus on efficiency and eliminating those heat-check heaves from long range.

UNCW stays aggressive

The Seahawks entered the season opener as 23-point underdogs, according to the oddsmakers.

That didn’t faze UNCW, which jumped out to an 8-2 lead with its aggressive defense and fearless, attacking approach on offense. Using their length and athleticism, the Seahawks were able to make UNC uncomfortable on offense before the Tar Heels settled down create some breathing room.

Sophomore wing Trazarien White led UNCW with 19 points. The Seahawks limited UNC to under 50% shooting and hung tough on the boards. UNCW had a 37-32 rebounding advantage.

“We had to max out and be able to handle that physicality," UNC coach Hubert Davis said. "Especially in the first half, they just took us out of our rhythm offensively and we didn’t do a good job of handling how physical they were.”

The Seahawks trimmed the lead to nine points with just 90 seconds left before UNC shut the door with some free throws.

Coming off a 27-win season that included a CBI championship, UNCW’s fight shouldn’t be a surprise for those who have watched the Seahawks. These guys have shown an ability to compete with Power 5 programs. After hosting Division II Allen on Friday, UNCW travels to Oklahoma and UConn.

"We don't do moral victories, but I was very proud of how hard our guys fought," UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said.

"There are some things we need to clean up. Down the stretch, I thought we got loose a little bit. We have a lot to be proud of and a lot to build on."

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: No. 1 UNC basketball fends off feisty UNCW in season opener

Comments / 0

 

