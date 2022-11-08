Short-handed Grizzlies battle to buzzer, but fall to Celtics

It was an uphill battle for the Memphis Grizzlies from the start on Monday night.

Not only were they playing against the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics, but they were doing so on the second night of a back-to-back — without two starting big men.

One day after rolling his ankle but returning in a win over the Washington Wizards, Grizzlies starter and leading rebounder Steven Adams sat out to let the sprain heal. Factor in that Jaren Jackson Jr. was still out as he recovers from offseason foot surgery and Memphis’ typical size inside was wiped.

The Celtics eventually took advantage in a 109-106 victory headlined by 39 points from star wing Jayson Tatum.

As replacement starters, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins opted for 6-foot-8 forward Brandon Clarke, bouncy but smaller, and slim-framed Santi Aldama, who has replaced Jackson in every game thus far. While both players have been effective this season, they feature much different skills than the typical post group.

“That’s an elite team that played great, and Tatum had a heck of a game,” Jenkins said. “I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of our fight. ... Our guys kept competing despite missing guys, and one of their guys having a night. We fought until the end.”

Celtics start swinging

As soon as Boston identified an advantage in the second quarter, it pounced. One day after giving up a 19-0 run to the Wizards, the Grizzlies gave up a 20-0 run to the Celtics. Tatum was the catalyst of it all.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to a referee's call in the game against the Boston Celtics on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Brandon Dill/AP)

He scored all he wanted both inside and out, and as a team, Boston shot better than 74% on the inside while dominating the glass for a significant rebounding advantage in the first half. On the back of their superstar, the Celtics flipped a nine-point hole into a 14-point lead.

“I think it was our rotations,” Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane said. “Give them credit, they are a good team with veteran players that have been around for a long time. They do a good job of moving the ball and playing together. They have multiple guys that can make plays and make shots off a close-out.”

The Celtics shot 52% overall in the first half, and moved the ball effectively for 17 assists. The Grizzlies tried multiple ways of stopping them. That also included putting Aldama on Boston Guard Marcus Smart, who carved them up for 15 points and 12 assists.

“We wanted to give them a different look,” Jenkins said. “We were going to switch a little bit at the beginning of the game. Obviously, Smart got a couple open looks. We will watch the film and see where we maybe made a mistake there.”

Morant makes the plays

But Morant, a superstar himself, fired right back. The Memphis star answered Tatum’s 19-point second quarter with 14 points and four assists in the third quarter. The Grizzlies erased a 12-point deficit inside the final five minutes of the third quarter to claim a one-point lead. A 3-pointer from John Konchar in the final seconds livened the FedExForum crowd, adding to the intensity of a close battle.

Unfortunately for Memphis, Morant couldn’t play the entire second half.

In a bit of a forced move, Jenkins rested both Morant and Bane for the first three minutes of the final quarter. After a clear-path foul and a fifth foul called on Dillon Brooks— which sent him to the bench— Memphis trailed by five before Morant resumed play.

“Ja was rolling in that third quarter,” Jenkins said. “He ended up playing the whole third quarter, so I was giving him just a few minutes break. Then coming back, (Bane) played a different stretch than normal because (Brooks) was in foul trouble in the third quarter. So, we switched some things up. They went on a run there in the first couple minutes, but luckily our guys kept battling.”

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) shoots over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) don Nov. 7, 2022. (Brandon Dill/AP)

Morant helped to regain the lost momentum with a 3-pointer and an assist for a Brooks dunk. Thanks to missed free throws by Boston, the Grizzlies had cut the lead down to just one after trailing by 7.

But with Tatum at the line with a chance to push the lead back to three, he simply wasn’t missing.

“I was trying to talk him into missing a free throw late, but he told me he has to make it back home to put (his son) Deuce to sleep,” Morant said. “He has a lot of respect from me. We are both talented players in this league who are making names for ourselves and showing people the league is in good hands. He’s a guy that is a tough cover. Hats off to him. I’m a big fan of him.”

So the Grizzlies will be left to wonder if things could have been different had they been healthy. They hope to be getting closer to that point.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting (Jaren Jackson Jr.) back, whenever that is,” Clarke said. “He’s obviously a big part of our team, so I cannot wait.”