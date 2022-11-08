Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
Winning numbers for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot announced
The Powerball jackpot grew to a $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing, officials announced. The winning numbers Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and a Powerball of 20. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold. If the figure holds and someone indeed wins the grand...
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth A Lottery Record $1.9 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the largest jackpot in lottery history.
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
