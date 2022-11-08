ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

FOX Sports

Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings

New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
ESPN

Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight

TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
FOX Sports

Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville

Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BRUINS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Boston. The Flames close out a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Sportsnet 360 will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The FAN will handle the radio duties. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Flames – 11/7/22

The New York Islanders needed a win like their recent one. After losing 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings to snap their win streak and poor play through two periods, they came back against the Calgary Flames, scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3 in overtime. This isn’t the first...
Yardbarker

Flames’ Vladar May Be of Interest to the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in need of a goaltender. They lost Matt Murray to an abductor injury after their first game of the regular season, and have recently placed Ilya Samsonov on the injured reserve with a knee issue. As a result of the latter’s injury, they were forced to sign Keith Petruzzelli to an entry-level deal, and currently have him paired with Erik Kallgren.
Yardbarker

Devils Sweep Home & Home With Flames

The New Jersey Devils swept their season series against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory in front of their home crowd at Prudential Center. After sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip, the team returned to Newark in hopes of keep their six-game winning streak alive. Fan attendance was up last night as 13,096 filed into the arena, which was 1,549 more than those who attended their prior home game on Oct. 30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL

Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW

The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
FOX Sports

Oilers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-4-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -154, Oilers +130; over/under is 7. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa...
NHL

Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win

SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia

A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
FOX Sports

Arizona brings road win streak into matchup with New York

Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (9-5-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the New York Islanders. New York has gone 5-2-0 at home and 9-5-0 overall....
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From St. Louis Blues’ First 10 Games – 2022-23

The St. Louis Blues are 3-7-0 after 10 games, and they haven’t found their game yet in 2022-23, after a 3-0-0 start, losing seven straight. Even after general manager, Doug Armstrong defended head coach Craig Berube, things haven’t improved much. It’s fair to say that they looked better...
FOX Sports

Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren's 2-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss. Toronto is 5-1-1 in home...
ESPN

Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
