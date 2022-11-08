Read full article on original website
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen incidents of voter intimidation, harassment or election interference reported in NC during midterm voting
More than a dozen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference have been reported to North Carolina elections officials during midterm voting. The executive director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell said the 15 complaints included voters and election workers being yelled at, aggressive campaigning, and, in at least one case, some someone following a poll worker from the voting site to an election office and then to the election worker’s home.
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
The NC sheriff who quit after a judge suspended him? He won re-election.
Voters chose between a former sheriff who was recorded making racist remarks and the man who made the recording.
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WBTV
N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina elections officials are investigating more than a dozen reported cases of possible voter intimidation and interference at local polling sites. The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far. Some of the...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
nsjonline.com
NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority
WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
newbernnow.com
NC Board of Elections Held Emergency Meeting After Craven County Precinct Temporarily Ran Out of Ballots
People heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the Town of River Bend, NC were unable to vote at that time because the precinct ran out of ballots at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots were delivered at 4 p.m. by Craven County Board of Elections personnel.
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
WECT
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than 1.6...
Up and Coming Weekly
Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat
Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
chapelboro.com
‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections
It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
Bladen County 2022 midterm election results
ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
Intimidation, aggressive campaigning at NC polling places under investigation
CHARLOTTE — Over a dozen incidents involving possible voter intimidation or aggressive campaigning at polling places in North Carolina are under investigation, state officials told Channel 9 a day before the midterm election on Tuesday. According to the NC State Board of Elections, investigators are looking into 16 different...
Gov. Cooper veto power still intact as North Carolina GOP gains limited
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats appeared successful — but just barely — in preserving Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power to block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly. Results from Tuesday’s elections show that...
