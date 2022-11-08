ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
publicradioeast.org

More than a dozen incidents of voter intimidation, harassment or election interference reported in NC during midterm voting

More than a dozen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference have been reported to North Carolina elections officials during midterm voting. The executive director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell said the 15 complaints included voters and election workers being yelled at, aggressive campaigning, and, in at least one case, some someone following a poll worker from the voting site to an election office and then to the election worker’s home.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority

WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections

It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County 2022 midterm election results

ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy