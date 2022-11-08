More than a dozen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference have been reported to North Carolina elections officials during midterm voting. The executive director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell said the 15 complaints included voters and election workers being yelled at, aggressive campaigning, and, in at least one case, some someone following a poll worker from the voting site to an election office and then to the election worker’s home.

