kscj.com
LOOMIS ELECTED WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY
REPUBLICANS WON THE DAY IN THE WOOBURY COUNTY CONTESTED RACES. GOP CANDIDATE JAMES LOOMIS WAS PROMOTED BY THE VOTERS FROM ASSISTANT PROSECUTOR TO THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY. LOOMIS DEFEATED LONGTIME DEMOCRATIC COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK “P.J.” JENNINGS BY 5309 VOTES. TINA BERTRAND WAS UNOPPOSED AS COUNTY TREASURER AND...
Sioux City Journal
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, speaks at Woodbury County Republicans election watch party
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, talks about electing conservatives during an election watch party held by the Woodbury County Republicans Tuesday night. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
stormlakeradio.com
General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties
There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.7.22: Leeds Stabbing, Tyson CFO Arrested, and Election Preview
Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say “is armed and dangerous” after a stabbing this morning in Leeds. Investigators say the victim drove to a convenience store around 7:30 for help, saying she had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 37-year-old Faron Starr. A SWAT team searched a home nearby but did not find the suspect. Leeds Elementary School did go into lockdown as a precaution.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
kscj.com
LOCAL VOTING CONTINUES THROUGH STORMY WEATHER
VOTING IS CONTINUING IN IOWA ON THIS ELECTION DAY, DESPITE BAD WEATHER AND OTHER OBSTACLES. THUNDERSTORMS THAT ROLLED THROUGH SIOUX CITY DURING THE NOON HOUR LED TO LIGHTNING STRIKES THAT AFFECTED A COUPLE OF VOTING PRECINCTS. WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS VOTING CONTINUED DESPITE THE BAD WEATHER:. VOTEDAY1...
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
iheart.com
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
siouxlandnews.com
UPDATE: Power restored in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: Power has been restored in Sioux City. UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy says that power went out for 3100 customers at about 12:44 pm. Tuesday. 1,500 of those customers have been restored. MidAmerican says that weather has knocked down a transmission line near Steuben...
Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says
According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Everything to know about the Sioux City Trump rally
The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.
elginreview.com
Political rally gives something to do
What began as wishful thinking turned into something more than they could have ever imagined for this group of young gentlemen. While in between athletic seasons, friends Nick Anderson, Myles Kittelson, Dylon Lueking, and Blake Henn had been looking for something fun to do to fill a little downtime. While this past Wednesday, Blake headed to State Volleyball with his family to watch his girlfriend compete, the rest scrolled through the internet to search for area happenings.
Update: Endangered teen found, police say
The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside.
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
