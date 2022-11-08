Read full article on original website
Related
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Tiffany Trump Devastated As Hurricane Threatens Wedding Planned For This Weekend At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Tiffany Trump‘s Palm Beach, Fla. wedding — which is scheduled for this weekend — is being threatened by an impending Category 1 hurricane. The event is scheduled to take place at Donald Trump‘s posh Mar-A-Lago resort, but the staff was evacuated over safety concerns, according to a source for Page Six. Unsurprisingly, the insider also noted that Tiffany, 29, is beside herself over her nuptials to billionaire heir Michael Boulos possibly being disrupted.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Taylor Swift announces Colorado stop on international stadium tour
The 11-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and pop culture megastar, Taylor Swift, has officially announced that she will be making a stop in Colorado on her national stadium tour next year. "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my...
The 44 Percent: Midterms, Black Restaurant Week & IDK
You know that Spongebob meme of buddy looking real exhausted?
Everything To Know About Mastodon, a Twitter Alternative
There has been a lot of talk about Twitter these days. If you're not sure what's going on, we'll fill you in. But many users are signing off, and quite a few are trying a different platform called Mastodon—which begs the question, what is Mastodon, exactly?. The main social...
Kelly Clarkson Competes Against Jay Leno in a Manure-Fueled Tractor
Back in October, Kelly Clarkson returned as a special guest on the CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage. The Kelly Clarkson Show host's segment of the season seven episode "Visionaries" taught viewers about the new technology behind tractors that run off the methane from animal manure. Leno and Clarkson visited Underwood...
Flamenco dancer Siudy Garrido to perform at The Straz in Tampa
TAMPA — Venezuelan artist, choreographer and dancer Siudy Garrido returns to the area Saturday to perform “Flamenco Intimo (Intimate Flamenco)” at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Garrido broke a record this year by becoming the first Latin American flamenco artist to receive two Latin Grammy...
Thomas Rhett Announces Home Team Tour 23 Dates
Thomas Rhett has announced his tour plans for 2023. The country hitmaker will bring the Home Team Tour to 27 states from May through September. In total, he just put 40 new tour dates on his calendar. Cole Swindell and "Whiskey on You" singer Nate Smith will open the Home...
Comments / 0