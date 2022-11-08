ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Zags sign Stromer, land Alex Toohey for the 2023-24 squad

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are already looking ahead to future success. Over the last two days, the Bulldogs have made two key additions to its 2023 recruiting class. The Zags officially signed guard Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The guard from Sherman Oaks, California, is a top 50 recruit in the Class of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Gonzaga Men's Basketball signs Dusty Stromer to National Letter of Intent

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team continues to build for the future with the signing of Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent. Stromer, a 6'6" guard, out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks ranks as the 48th top recruit in his class on ESPN 100. He averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals during his junior year.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Top international prospect Alex Toohey picks Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big news for Gonzaga men's basketball as it builds its team for future years. Top international prospect Alex Toohey has committed to the Bulldogs. The 18-year-old from Australia made the announcement on Instagram, saying "I'm all in." "I’m extremely grateful to Gonzaga and their coaching staff...
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

2023 international standout Alex Toohey commits to Gonzaga

an international standout with the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga, he tells 247Sports. “I will be committing to play college basketball at Gonzaga,” he said. “I chose Gonzaga for their history of working with international players and big guards/wings along with the winning environment within the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
RITZVILLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
SPOKANE, WA
rtands.com

Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete

BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
IDAHO STATE

