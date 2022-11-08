Read full article on original website
No. 2 Gonzaga vs Michigan State | 2022 Armed Forces Classic Preview
SAN DIEGO — Ahoy!. No. 2 Gonzaga is set to face Michigan State atop the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in San Diego on Friday afternoon in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic. Tipoff is set for 3:30 PM pacific time. This is the first time Gonzaga has played in...
Zags sign Stromer, land Alex Toohey for the 2023-24 squad
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are already looking ahead to future success. Over the last two days, the Bulldogs have made two key additions to its 2023 recruiting class. The Zags officially signed guard Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The guard from Sherman Oaks, California, is a top 50 recruit in the Class of...
Gonzaga blows out North Florida behind 22 from Drew Timme | Locked on Zags
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 1-0 after defeating North Florida, 104-63. Drew Timme had 22 points, while Anton Watson looked like the best player on the court.
Gonzaga Men's Basketball signs Dusty Stromer to National Letter of Intent
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team continues to build for the future with the signing of Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent. Stromer, a 6'6" guard, out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks ranks as the 48th top recruit in his class on ESPN 100. He averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals during his junior year.
No. 2 Gonzaga preparing for tough test against blue collar Michigan State on board USS Abraham Lincoln
SAN DIEGO — As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, there were three active US Navy ships in San Diego harbor. That number was reduced to two following the deployment of the USS Makin Island to the West Pacific this morning. The remaining two vessels are the USS Carl Vinson...
Top international prospect Alex Toohey picks Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — Big news for Gonzaga men's basketball as it builds its team for future years. Top international prospect Alex Toohey has committed to the Bulldogs. The 18-year-old from Australia made the announcement on Instagram, saying "I'm all in." "I’m extremely grateful to Gonzaga and their coaching staff...
2023 international standout Alex Toohey commits to Gonzaga
an international standout with the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga, he tells 247Sports. “I will be committing to play college basketball at Gonzaga,” he said. “I chose Gonzaga for their history of working with international players and big guards/wings along with the winning environment within the...
Two Arrested After White Supremacist 'Patriot Front' Graffiti Found at Gonzaga
Spokane police arrested two people who were allegedly vandalizing Gonzaga property with graffiti associated with the white supremacist group known as Patriot Front, according to an email sent to Gonzaga staff on Saturday night. A third person was also involved in the vandalism but was not arrested, the email said....
Spokane News & Weather: Nov. 9 | Up with KREM
Election results in Washington, Spokane, and Idaho, plus frigid weather and a school delay. Spokane news and weather for November 9, 2022.
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
