Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

'Dogs welcome UNLV for Senior Day

Fresno State (7-20, 1-14 MW) vs. UNLV (22-3, 13-1 MW) Nov. 12, 2022 • 12 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Series History: UNLV leads 17-10 Promotions. Saturday: Donate can(s) of food to get...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Three 'Dogs head to NCAA West Regional

FRESNO, Calif. – With regional weekend about to get underway, Fresno State will send three of its athletes to the Seattle area to compete at the NCAA West Regional on Friday. The Bulldogs top runners all season, Corie Smith, Shaylee Grimm and Mohamed Saleh will test themselves against the best that the west has to offer.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs to face Gauchos in Santa Cruz

Nov. 11, 2022 • Santa Cruz, Calif. • Kaiser Permanente Arena. RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Matt Norville & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: UCSB leads 50-49 (overall) • Fresno State leads 2-0 (neutral) LAST MEETING: UCSB 69, Fresno State 54 (Nov. 20, 2010 • Santa Barbara, Calif....
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Divers head to Trojan Diving Invitational

Nov. 11-13, 2022 • Uytengsu Aquatics Center • Los Angeles, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Silvia Alessio (1M | 3M | PL) Grace Ally (1M | 3M | PL) Jaden Fagundes (1M | 3M | PL) Emilie Hingray (1M | 3M |...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs add four as early signing period opens

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State head women's basketball coach Jaime White wasted little time when the early signing period opened on Wednesday, landing four prospects to help fill voids after the Bulldogs' current crop of fifth-year seniors graduate next spring. Filling four different positions, the group sees two players come to California from the Pacific Northwest while the other two join the list of internationals the 'Dogs have found recently.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Sonkoly receives tuition award from Mountain West

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West announced on Wednesday that seven student-athletes, including Fresno State water polo student-athlete Isabella Sonkoly, from across the league have been awarded $2,500 in tuition from the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation and Dr. Pepper as part of the Go Teach Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.
FRESNO, CA
A-Town Daily News

High school football playoffs continue in North County

Atascadero Greyhounds host Madera South Thursday night. – High School football playoffs continue Thursday in North County. Both Tempelton and Atascadero host second-round playoff games this evening. The Central Section playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night because Friday is Veterans Day. It’s a holiday for public schools. The Atascadero...
ATASCADERO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former CVC star golfer Stark transferring

Brian Stark is headed from one college golf powerhouse to another, as he has decided to leave Oklahoma State for the University of Texas. Scott Stark, the father of the Central Valley Christian alum, confirmed to Sports Central in a text that Brian will be transferring to the University of Texas for the spring semester, […]
AUSTIN, TX
High School Volleyball PRO

Trowbridge, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice

HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified board’s extremes could be headed for ouster

Fresno Unified School District could see two new trustees elected to the Board of Education, courtesy of the ousters of the extreme ends of the school board. At least one new trustee on the board, however, is certain. Retired school psychologist Susan Wittrup is wiping the field with Area 7...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) –  An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
FRESNO, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

