FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State head women's basketball coach Jaime White wasted little time when the early signing period opened on Wednesday, landing four prospects to help fill voids after the Bulldogs' current crop of fifth-year seniors graduate next spring. Filling four different positions, the group sees two players come to California from the Pacific Northwest while the other two join the list of internationals the 'Dogs have found recently.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO