cbs2iowa.com
Leaf Vacuuming kicks off in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their schedule for leaf vacuuming the city streets. The vacuuming is part of the division's initiative to clean up fallen leaves in Cedar Rapids. The leaf vacuuming schedule is as follows:. Thursday, November 10th - completing Zone Six...
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding
The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
OPERATION QUICKFIND: 12-year-old Justin Reed
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind alert Wednesday for 12-year-old Justin Reed. Reed has autism, and was last seen at the J Street bridge around 1 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a dark gray Hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. Reed is a 12-year-old white male, 5'1, and about...
Cedar Falls names new police chief
Cedar Falls — The city of Cedar Falls named Mark Howard the new Cedar Falls Police Chief during a City Council meeting November 7. Howard had been serving as Acting Police Chief since March, following the appointment of former Chief Craig Berte as Public Safety Director. Mayor Rob Green,...
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
New Marion Public Library opens Thursday
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The long-awaited brand new library in Marion opened Thursday, November 10th at 9 am. The new building comes after the August 10th, 2020 derecho heavily damaged the original building. An Uptown Marion branch of the library was open over the last two years...
Coggon, Duane Arnold solar projects get the green light from Iowa Utilities Board
Linn County — Two solar projects now have the green light from the Iowa Utilities Board to start building their facilities in Linn County. The board has issued generating certificates for both the Coggon and Duane Arnold solar electric generation projects, which are required before construction can begin. The...
Cedar Rapids CycleNation riders raise more than $60,000 to end stroke
More than 320 riders participated in the American Stroke Association’s CycleNation event on Sept. 15 at Transamerica in Cedar Rapids, raising more than $60,000 to stop the cycle of stroke across the nation. The stationary-cycling event featured 54 teams coming together to pedal for a purpose. Funds raised through...
One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a motorcyclist crashed into a deer in Jones County. The motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 near Monticello around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The motorcyclist crashed into a deer crossing the highway, landing on the east shoulder.
Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids reveals its Christmas fundraising goal
Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids sets it 2022 Christmas fundraising goal - $817,000. After two-years of record low volunteerism due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease of over $100K in Red Kettle income, volunteerism at the red kettles is important now more than ever before. Leader mad...
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque man wanted for two counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago yesterday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. Tavon Demarcus Baylock, 23, is a suspect in a shooting, which occurred near a daycare center in Dubuque, Iowa on June 23, 2022. Baylock was wanted...
Iowa City clinic files for bankruptcy after failing to pay $75M malpractice judgment
IOWA CITY, Iowa — OB GYN Associates in Iowa City and Coralville filed for bankruptcy after their malpractice insurance failed to pay $12 million dollars on $75+ million judgment. In March Andrew and Kathleen Kromphardt of Iowa City sued Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and OB GYN Associates after...
Reichenbach shines as WACO makes historic trip to 8-player title game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — WACO's football team will make its first ever appearance in a State championship game next Thursday, after the Warriors beat Newell-Fonda 29-21 in Wednesday's State semifinals. The Warriors will face Remsen, St. Mary's for the State championship on Thursday at 9:30 am.
City of Cedar Rapids Transit Offering Free Bus Rides on Election Day
The City of Cedar Rapids Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Buses will run regular hours, from 5:15 a.m.–6:15 p.m. Rides will be free to everyone, all day long, during regular bus service times. No proof of voter registration or destination is...
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win
Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
Marion Public Library prepares for soft open
Marion — Wednesday evening, the Marion Public Library staff are finishing final preparations for their new library's soft opening. The original location closed on Sunday, November 6th in advance of the new library's soft opening. The library's opening comes after multiple delays due to supply shortages and snags in...
Veterans get free Casey's coffee on Veterans day
Casey’s is offering a free coffee to active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude. Guests in Cedar Rapids and beyond can contribute to Hope For The WarriorsandChildren of Fallen Patriots by rounding up their purchases until November 29.
Teenager arrested for shooting of a college student near Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids Police say they have arrested a teenager for the shooting of Mount Mercy University Student. On Thursday, November 3rd, a 21-year-old male Mount Mercy University student was shot in the arm while walking near campus. Police have arrested 16-year-old Natorian Smith of Cedar Rapids. Charges on Smith include:
