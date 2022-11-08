ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Leaf Vacuuming kicks off in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their schedule for leaf vacuuming the city streets. The vacuuming is part of the division's initiative to clean up fallen leaves in Cedar Rapids. The leaf vacuuming schedule is as follows:. Thursday, November 10th - completing Zone Six...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding

The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
IOWA CITY, IA
OPERATION QUICKFIND: 12-year-old Justin Reed

Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind alert Wednesday for 12-year-old Justin Reed. Reed has autism, and was last seen at the J Street bridge around 1 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a dark gray Hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. Reed is a 12-year-old white male, 5'1, and about...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Falls names new police chief

Cedar Falls — The city of Cedar Falls named Mark Howard the new Cedar Falls Police Chief during a City Council meeting November 7. Howard had been serving as Acting Police Chief since March, following the appointment of former Chief Craig Berte as Public Safety Director. Mayor Rob Green,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
New Marion Public Library opens Thursday

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The long-awaited brand new library in Marion opened Thursday, November 10th at 9 am. The new building comes after the August 10th, 2020 derecho heavily damaged the original building. An Uptown Marion branch of the library was open over the last two years...
MARION, IA
Cedar Rapids CycleNation riders raise more than $60,000 to end stroke

More than 320 riders participated in the American Stroke Association’s CycleNation event on Sept. 15 at Transamerica in Cedar Rapids, raising more than $60,000 to stop the cycle of stroke across the nation. The stationary-cycling event featured 54 teams coming together to pedal for a purpose. Funds raised through...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County

MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a motorcyclist crashed into a deer in Jones County. The motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 near Monticello around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The motorcyclist crashed into a deer crossing the highway, landing on the east shoulder.
JONES COUNTY, IA
Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids reveals its Christmas fundraising goal

Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids sets it 2022 Christmas fundraising goal - $817,000. After two-years of record low volunteerism due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease of over $100K in Red Kettle income, volunteerism at the red kettles is important now more than ever before. Leader mad...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Reichenbach shines as WACO makes historic trip to 8-player title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — WACO's football team will make its first ever appearance in a State championship game next Thursday, after the Warriors beat Newell-Fonda 29-21 in Wednesday's State semifinals. The Warriors will face Remsen, St. Mary's for the State championship on Thursday at 9:30 am.
WAYLAND, IA
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win

Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Marion Public Library prepares for soft open

Marion — Wednesday evening, the Marion Public Library staff are finishing final preparations for their new library's soft opening. The original location closed on Sunday, November 6th in advance of the new library's soft opening. The library's opening comes after multiple delays due to supply shortages and snags in...
MARION, IA
Veterans get free Casey's coffee on Veterans day

Casey’s is offering a free coffee to active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude. Guests in Cedar Rapids and beyond can contribute to Hope For The WarriorsandChildren of Fallen Patriots by rounding up their purchases until November 29.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

