Memphis uses team effort, defense to beat Vanderbilt on the road in season opener
Memphis used a balanced scoring attack and solid defense to seal a win over Vanderbilt. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis combined for 33 points. Related story: Box score: Memphis 76, Vanderbilt 67
PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54
Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
QUEENS 99, CLINTON COLLEGE 65
Percentages: FG .390, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hammond 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Stone 1-4, Davis 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Ward-Hoyte 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarke 2). Turnovers: 17 (Ward-Hoyte 4, Anderson 3, Clarke 2, Hammond 2, Shannon 2, Stone 2, Davis, Snipe-Campbell). Steals: 4...
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
Miami 80, Stetson 56
STETSON (1-1) Talley 5-14 5-5 15, Treadwell 2-6 0-0 4, Hargrove 2-9 1-1 5, Peete 2-4 0-0 6, Turner 2-8 0-0 6, Ellison 1-5 0-0 3, Gouard 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 4-7 4-6 15, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 10-12 56. MIAMI (2-0) Harden 2-4 8-11 12, Pendande 7-9...
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game
South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
Jerry Stackhouse, tired of facing Kendric Davis, had epic exchange after Vanderbilt-Memphis game
Memphis basketball guard Kendric Davis has beaten Vanderbilt basketball three times. The first two were when he was at SMU, as the Mustangs beat the Commodores in January 2020 at Memorial Gymnasium and last season in Dallas. After transferring to Memphis in the offseason, Davis beat Vanderbilt once again, 76-67.
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
Baylor WBB Beats Lamar 88-50
Waco, TX-- The Baylor women's basketball team won the night cap of the Baylor basketball opening day double header as they beat Lamar 88-50. Jaden Owens had a double double off the bench as she assumed much of the point guard duties all night. She finished with 11 points and 12 assists.
No. 11 Vols win 18th straight at home in topping Tennessee Tech
Tyreke Key scored 17 points to lead No. 11 Tennessee to its 18th straight home victory, a 75-43 season-opening rout
