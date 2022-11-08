ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54

Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
PORTLAND, OR
QUEENS 99, CLINTON COLLEGE 65

Percentages: FG .390, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hammond 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Stone 1-4, Davis 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Ward-Hoyte 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarke 2). Turnovers: 17 (Ward-Hoyte 4, Anderson 3, Clarke 2, Hammond 2, Shannon 2, Stone 2, Davis, Snipe-Campbell). Steals: 4...
QUEENS, NY
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Miami 80, Stetson 56

STETSON (1-1) Talley 5-14 5-5 15, Treadwell 2-6 0-0 4, Hargrove 2-9 1-1 5, Peete 2-4 0-0 6, Turner 2-8 0-0 6, Ellison 1-5 0-0 3, Gouard 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 4-7 4-6 15, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 10-12 56. MIAMI (2-0) Harden 2-4 8-11 12, Pendande 7-9...
MIAMI, FL
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
MOBILE, AL
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
AKRON, OH
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
CINCINNATI, OH
Baylor WBB Beats Lamar 88-50

Waco, TX-- The Baylor women's basketball team won the night cap of the Baylor basketball opening day double header as they beat Lamar 88-50. Jaden Owens had a double double off the bench as she assumed much of the point guard duties all night. She finished with 11 points and 12 assists.
WACO, TX

