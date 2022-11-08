Read full article on original website
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a technical problem delayed the Monday drawing. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols....
When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?
The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault
The Monday night Powerball drawing was delayed because of Minnesota. The numbers were drawn Tuesday after a nearly 10-hour delay to determine if anyone had won the $2.04 billion prize. The numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball was 10. Later Tuesday afternoon, a winning...
5 things to know before Saturday's Powerball drawing.
Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing is the third largest lottery prize in US history and the second largest Powerball prize
Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay
Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing Monday (November 7) night were pending Tuesday (November 8) morning before finally being revealed at around 10:00 a.m. ET. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives...
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1 Billion
Monday's (October 31) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 cash value) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $825 million drawing last Saturday (October 29) night. The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the second time the game has exceeded the $1 billion plateau and...
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?
You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Powerball jackpot soars to $800M for Saturday night
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $383.7 million.
How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.5 billion — nearly breaking Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m. There are two options when you win the...
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Estimated $1.5B in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets
(CNN) -- Powerball players -- your chance at winning "Who Wants to Be a Billionaire" continues for another round. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23. An estimated $1.5 billion is the new jackpot...
You might have won serious cash in latest Powerball drawing. How to check your ticket.
Sure, the record breaking jackpot was in California. But thousands of dollars are still on the table. Here’s what you need to know.
Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
