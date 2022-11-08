ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

wpde.com

Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Parts of North Kings Highway closed due to crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of North Kings Highway as they work a motor vehicle crash. North Kings Highway in the area of 79th Avenue North is closed as crews work to clear the crash. There is no...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials. The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
GARDEN CITY, SC
wach.com

Escaped inmate is no longer in Clarendon County, sheriff says

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheriff Baxley of the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says they believe that escaped inmate, Shaun Wiles is no longer in Clarendon County. The US Marshal’s Service is the lead agency on this case. They have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...

