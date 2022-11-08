Read full article on original website
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
5 hospitalized after crash closed part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon, according to police. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Kings Highway and 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. One person was taken to the hospital with […]
Deadly house fire to be investigated near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Sunday morning on East Old Camden Road in the Hartsville area, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation. […]
Parts of North Kings Highway closed due to crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of North Kings Highway as they work a motor vehicle crash. North Kings Highway in the area of 79th Avenue North is closed as crews work to clear the crash. There is no...
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
‘Model patrol officer’: Florence police officer retires after 18 years
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson’s time with the Florence Police Department came to an end on Thursday, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Williamson served the city of Florence for 18 years with professionalism, integrity and tenacity, police said. He began his service as a Class III officer with the goal […]
Vehicle reported under water in Horry County; 1 person taken to hospital: Officials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Rd. for a reported vehicle under water at 6:17 a.m. One person was removed from the vehicle with injuries and transported to the hospital. The HCFR Dive Team will be assisting...
SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
Troopers seeking suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Troopers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Marion Road near Victoria Court. They said someone hit a pedestrian and drove away. The pedestrian was hurt, but...
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
18-year-old arrested, charged for murder in Horry County, records say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Devin Lee Johnson with murder, according to online Horry County records. He was named as the suspect in a shooting that happened on Sept. 22 in the Socastee area. He was taken into custody Thursday. The shooting happened...
Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials. The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said...
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Dena Thames was found deceased on the side of the road in Kershaw County. Thames was found on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden. Investigators say they now have new details in the case. A blue Infinity I30...
Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence. Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford...
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
Escaped inmate is no longer in Clarendon County, sheriff says
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheriff Baxley of the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says they believe that escaped inmate, Shaun Wiles is no longer in Clarendon County. The US Marshal’s Service is the lead agency on this case. They have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads...
Power outages reported in Horry County as Nicole moves through Grand Strand
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida and has since weakened to a tropical depression. Impacts in the Carolinas remain unchanged. To read a breakdown of the forecast expected for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, click here. You can monitor and report...
Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
