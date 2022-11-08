ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals When Michigan State Investigation Should End

The investigation into the violent incident at Michigan Stadium where Michigan State Spartans players allegedly assaulted two Michigan Wolverines players following their game on October 29 is ongoing. However, it appears that there might be a big update on the investigation soon. Speaking to the media this week, Michigan head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Incident

The now-infamous tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football programs has been the talk of college sports of late. And after the Spartans' season-opening win over Northern Arizona on the basketball court, coach Tom Izzo had his university's back. Saying via Kyle Austin of MLive.com, "I’m [tired] of Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed

In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WGMD Radio

Magic Johnson backs Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan gubernatorial race

NBA legend Magic Johnson cast his support in the Michigan gubernatorial race on Monday, expressing his support for incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Johnson, who lives in Los Angeles and is a part-owner for several California sports teams, wrote his message of support on Twitter. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy