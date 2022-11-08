Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
Jim Harbaugh Reveals When Michigan State Investigation Should End
The investigation into the violent incident at Michigan Stadium where Michigan State Spartans players allegedly assaulted two Michigan Wolverines players following their game on October 29 is ongoing. However, it appears that there might be a big update on the investigation soon. Speaking to the media this week, Michigan head...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
Lawyer For Michigan State Player Says Michigan Player Started Fight
A lawyer representing a Michigan State football player shared a statement accusing a Michigan player of instigating the Oct. 29 brawl inside Michigan Stadium's tunnel. Via Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, attorney David Diamond claimed a Wolverines player "engaged with Spartans athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch."
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Incident
The now-infamous tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football programs has been the talk of college sports of late. And after the Spartans' season-opening win over Northern Arizona on the basketball court, coach Tom Izzo had his university's back. Saying via Kyle Austin of MLive.com, "I’m [tired] of Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed
In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
WGMD Radio
Magic Johnson backs Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan gubernatorial race
NBA legend Magic Johnson cast his support in the Michigan gubernatorial race on Monday, expressing his support for incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Johnson, who lives in Los Angeles and is a part-owner for several California sports teams, wrote his message of support on Twitter. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Obama stops in Detroit ahead of elections encouraging Michiganders to vote -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Former President Obama stopped in Detroit to show support for Michigan Democrats. Former President Barack Obama made his case for the Michigan Democratic ticket in...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State
Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
Michigan Recruiting Gaining Traction for the Future
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on the state of Michigan recruiting, focusing on their key targets in building for the future.
Comments / 0