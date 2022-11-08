ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City native Justin Aaron advances to live playoffs in ‘The Voice’

By Jake Kaufman
 2 days ago

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) — The dream lives on for Junction City native Justin Aaron as he advances to the live playoffs in NBC’s hit show “The Voice.”

In Monday’s knockout round, Aaron beat out his competition by singing “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell, a song that Aaron says he and his mother would play frequently in the car on the way to school as a kid. Now with only 16 contestants remaining, Aarons fate, along with the others, is in the hands of America.

“The thing that really gives me peace, is we’re still all on the same-level playing field,” Aaron said. “Now it’s up to America to vote. America now decides who stays and who goes home. I can only hope America loves me and wants me to stay around. I’m all here for it, I want to stay.”

The live playoffs begin next Monday, and you can keep up with Aarons journey on “The Voice” right here on KSNT.

Comments / 1

Renate White
1d ago

Congratulations congratulations. Your totally beautiful. You have made our town proud maybe you can sing on the 4 th of July freedom fiesta. You are going places !!!! Congratulations congratulations. So glad your from our town. Xxxx

KSNT News

KSNT News

