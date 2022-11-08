Junction City native Justin Aaron advances to live playoffs in ‘The Voice’

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) — The dream lives on for Junction City native Justin Aaron as he advances to the live playoffs in NBC’s hit show “The Voice.”

In Monday’s knockout round, Aaron beat out his competition by singing “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell, a song that Aaron says he and his mother would play frequently in the car on the way to school as a kid. Now with only 16 contestants remaining, Aarons fate, along with the others, is in the hands of America.

“The thing that really gives me peace, is we’re still all on the same-level playing field,” Aaron said. “Now it’s up to America to vote. America now decides who stays and who goes home. I can only hope America loves me and wants me to stay around. I’m all here for it, I want to stay.”

The live playoffs begin next Monday, and you can keep up with Aarons journey on “The Voice” right here on KSNT.

