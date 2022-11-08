Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans pass Voter ID, minimum wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans passed both of the state’s ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Initiative No. 432, to require Voter ID, passed handily. Initiative No. 433, to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage, passed solidly. For: 58% or 361,705 votes. Against: 42% or 258,787 votes. Voters across the state also...
WOWT
Election 2022 analysis: Nebraska eyes Unicameral party shift as races finalize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As election results are finalized across the state, one of the big impacts of Tuesday’s vote is still working its way out: the political makeup of the Nebraska Legislature. The Unicameral is considered “nonpartisan,” but may be taking more of a “red” turn....
klkntv.com
Access to safe and legal abortions in Nebraska could be decided by voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortions safe and legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
Nebraska Voters Approve $15 Minimum Wage
The Republican-led state joins a list of mostly Democratic states on a path to $15 per hour.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
1011now.com
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation. And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections. In the last couple of years, much of the dispute...
WOWT
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
News Channel Nebraska
Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
Sioux City Journal
Conservative push to remake the Nebraska Board of Education could fall short
Kirk Penner, Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointee to the Nebraska State Board of Education, was locked in a tight race for his seat as votes were counted Tuesday, while embattled Democrat Deborah Neary was fending off a challenge in her re-election bid. After a contentious election marked by bitter fights over...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
1011now.com
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
Daily Nebraskan
UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature
With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
1011now.com
Experian, T-Mobile to pay Nebraskans $139,000
Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets. Meet Cheeto! You can meet him when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the yard during their time outdoors. He helps them get to the prison’s medical wing to pick up their daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,”...
klin.com
Flood Defeats Pansing Brooks In First Congressional District Race
For the second time this year Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a race for Nebraska’s First District Congressional District. Flood also defeated Pansing Brooks in June’s Special Election to fill the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s unexpired term. Tuesday’s election win means Flood will serve a full two year term.
doniphanherald.com
Voter ID on the ballot, but Nebraska Legislature would determine details of the law
On Tuesday, Nebraskans will be asked whether they want to change the state constitution to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot in all future elections. But what will constitute a valid form of photo ID and how voters will be required to present it before voting...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Comments / 1