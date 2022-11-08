ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 1

Related
klkntv.com

Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature

With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Experian, T-Mobile to pay Nebraskans $139,000

Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets. Meet Cheeto! You can meet him when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Flood Defeats Pansing Brooks In First Congressional District Race

For the second time this year Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a race for Nebraska’s First District Congressional District. Flood also defeated Pansing Brooks in June’s Special Election to fill the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s unexpired term. Tuesday’s election win means Flood will serve a full two year term.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy