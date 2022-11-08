Read full article on original website
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54
Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
Miami 80, Stetson 56
STETSON (1-1) Talley 5-14 5-5 15, Treadwell 2-6 0-0 4, Hargrove 2-9 1-1 5, Peete 2-4 0-0 6, Turner 2-8 0-0 6, Ellison 1-5 0-0 3, Gouard 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 4-7 4-6 15, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 10-12 56. MIAMI (2-0) Harden 2-4 8-11 12, Pendande 7-9...
QUEENS 99, CLINTON COLLEGE 65
Percentages: FG .390, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hammond 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Stone 1-4, Davis 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Ward-Hoyte 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarke 2). Turnovers: 17 (Ward-Hoyte 4, Anderson 3, Clarke 2, Hammond 2, Shannon 2, Stone 2, Davis, Snipe-Campbell). Steals: 4...
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Jost, MIN (Tripping), 6:19; Beaulieu, ANA (Roughing), 19:22. Second Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Kulikov, Vatrano), 13:24. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 9 (Addison, Boldy), 16:37 (pp). Penalties_Kulikov, ANA (Hooking), 1:20; Beaulieu, ANA (Fighting), 4:12; Dewar, MIN (Fighting), 4:12; Dumba, MIN (Tripping), 6:58; Jones, ANA (Roughing), 10:07; Boldy, MIN (Roughing), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Roughing), 10:07; Jones, ANA (Hooking), 16:24.
QB situation in flux as Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State
Oklahoma State will look to break a two-game slide that derailed a promising season when the Cowboys host Iowa State
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
No. 5 Kansas presses on without coach, hosts North Dakota State
Usually being selfless is a good thing in college basketball. It means you’re always looking for the open man. For
Live Updates: No. 5 Kansas vs. Omaha
Kansas basketball opens up its 2022 regular season against Omaha. Norm Roberts will coach the Jayhawks against the Mavericks and for the next three games as Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend serve a four-game suspension. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Opponent: Omaha. When: Monday...
