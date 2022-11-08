ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54

Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66

Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
BROOKINGS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year

LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
LINCOLN, NE
Porterville Recorder

Miami 80, Stetson 56

STETSON (1-1) Talley 5-14 5-5 15, Treadwell 2-6 0-0 4, Hargrove 2-9 1-1 5, Peete 2-4 0-0 6, Turner 2-8 0-0 6, Ellison 1-5 0-0 3, Gouard 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 4-7 4-6 15, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 10-12 56. MIAMI (2-0) Harden 2-4 8-11 12, Pendande 7-9...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

QUEENS 99, CLINTON COLLEGE 65

Percentages: FG .390, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hammond 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Stone 1-4, Davis 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Ward-Hoyte 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarke 2). Turnovers: 17 (Ward-Hoyte 4, Anderson 3, Clarke 2, Hammond 2, Shannon 2, Stone 2, Davis, Snipe-Campbell). Steals: 4...
QUEENS, NY
Porterville Recorder

S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Anaheim010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Jost, MIN (Tripping), 6:19; Beaulieu, ANA (Roughing), 19:22. Second Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Kulikov, Vatrano), 13:24. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 9 (Addison, Boldy), 16:37 (pp). Penalties_Kulikov, ANA (Hooking), 1:20; Beaulieu, ANA (Fighting), 4:12; Dewar, MIN (Fighting), 4:12; Dumba, MIN (Tripping), 6:58; Jones, ANA (Roughing), 10:07; Boldy, MIN (Roughing), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Roughing), 10:07; Jones, ANA (Hooking), 16:24.
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 5 Kansas vs. Omaha

Kansas basketball opens up its 2022 regular season against Omaha. Norm Roberts will coach the Jayhawks against the Mavericks and for the next three games as Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend serve a four-game suspension. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Opponent: Omaha. When: Monday...
LAWRENCE, KS

