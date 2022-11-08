Read full article on original website
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
MIAMI (AP) — Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other...
Preview of the Governors race in Idaho with Scott Logan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A preview of the race for Governor here in Idaho with Scott Logan, a political correspondent for CBS2. Little should have this race well in hand, according to Logan, however, the interesting thing to watch with this particular race is how many votes independent Ammon Bundy will be able to muster.
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming's next U.S. representative has received a lot less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it's still on. Hageman is now running against Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull, who as the Democratic...
Republicans maintain control in deeply conservative Idaho
Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Tuesday by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt...
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little's reelection campaign strategy involves ignoring his gubernatorial opponents while attacking Democratic President Joe Biden. It's working. The first-term governor is expected to win a reelection victory Tuesday in the deeply conservative state that he shepherded through the COVID-19 pandemic. He...
First flu death of season reported in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons...
Snow expected for the morning commute
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The coldest air of the season is pushing a storm toward Idaho. A rain/snow mix will start during the early morning and likely change over to all snow just prior to and continue through the morning commute. In the valley we could see anywhere between 1-3" of snow by noon. This will cause wet to slushy driving conditions for the Treasure Valley. The mountain valleys will see about 2-4" of snow. The areas above 5,000' will see about 4-8" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the valley from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow for winter driving conditions.
Issues on the Idaho ballot this election day
Election Day is here. These are the issues that voters in Idaho are considering today:. - Debbie Chritchfield (R) - Melissa Wintrow (D/Inc.) - Matthew Clifford (R / Inc.) Voters will also vote in favor or against Senate Joint Resolution 102. The resolution would amend the Idaho constitution and allow the president pro tempore of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House to have the Idaho State Legislature hold a special session with a written request from 60% of the members of each chamber.
Showers and potential rain/snow overnight before a dry spell
BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley stayed dry Monday night after a wet start to the day. The Twin Falls area and parts of the Magic Valley will wake up to about an inch of snow accumulation in the Twin Falls area Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected...
