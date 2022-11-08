ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona candidates campaigning right up until election day

By Mark Phillips, Jordan Bontke
Both gubernatorial candidates continued to rally voters hours before election day across the state.

"I never thought I would be standing here," said Kari Lake at the Dream City Church in north Phoenix Monday.

Lake campaigned with her fellow Republican candidates.

It was one of her final stops before wrapping up what's been an 18-month long campaign odyssey across Arizona.

Over the ensuring months, Lake rose from curiosity to national prominence. Repeating false claims the 2020 election was stolen, promising to take the fight to the cartels along the border and challenging medical convention by promising no one will never have to wear masks again.

"She's going to keep our state free," said one supporter, "We're not going to be masked up. Our kids won't be masked at school."

Copying the Trump playbook chapter and verse, Lake's battles with the news media made her a hero to many.

"I'm all for a woman who takes charge and holds her own. That's what she does," said a woman visiting from the Bay Area in California and came with her husband to see Lake in person.

"This is a movement. It's not a campaign," Lake said, urging on her supporters.

It was her last chance to seal the deal before Tuesday and she was not going to leave any stone unturned.

Meanwhile, Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs thanked volunteers at field offices Monday.

She canvassed at a couple of homes in Phoenix just before sunset.

Over the weekend, Hobbs took her ‘solutions can’t wait’ tour to the major universities across the state.

Hobbs plans include adding resources at the border, sales tax cuts for everyday items like baby formula and some medications and calling a special session for women's reproductive rights if elected Governor.

She says women could be a ‘critical’ vote in this election following the overturning of Roe V Wade and Arizona reinstating a territorial-era, near-total abortion ban.

“We've seen a notable uptick in (voter) registration among women,” she said at a campaign event in Peoria.

Hobbs says she's prepared for votes to be counted for several days after election day. She pointed to her narrow 2018 win for Secretary of state. She pointed out two-thirds of the votes for Arizona will come from Maricopa County. Hobbs said wouldn't be surprised if there was a recount in this race for Governor.

"I'm perfectly willing to accept the results of the election. I know we are running a free and fair election. After that I am not thinking past that,” she said.

