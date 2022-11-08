Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
247Sports
College Football Playoff chair Boo Corrigan explains Tennessee, LSU, TCU rankings
No one doubted heading into Tuesday night that Georgia would top the College Football Playoff committee's rankings, and that indeed was the case as the Bulldogs now sit at No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. But uncertainty existed regarding where the committee would rank Tennessee relative to TCU after the Volunteers took their first loss of the season at Georgia in blowout fashion. The committee ultimately went with the Horned Frogs at No. 4 and the Vols at No. 5. CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan, also the athletic director at NC State, explained the decision.
Porterville Recorder
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Georgia is College Football Playoff’s new No. 1; Penn State moves up
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s...
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
Porterville Recorder
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game
South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Can Ohio State football beat Michigan twice? The Buckeyes may need to for national title
Gene Smith has said he's open for Ohio State to face rival Michigan two straight weeks on the football field. Once USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, the Ohio State athletic director said he's in favor of eliminating East and West divisions in the conference, bringing the possibility of a rematch between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
CBS Sports
Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks for Nov. 10 by proven model
Teams who opened the season with big wins on Monday clash when the Charleston Southern Buccaneers meet the Ohio State Buckeyes in non-conference action on Thursday. The Buccaneers (1-0), who finished sixth in the Big South Southern Division at 1-15 and 6-25 overall a year ago, opened the 2022-23 season with an 83-52 win over Toccoa Falls College, a Division II school. The Buckeyes (1-0), who tied for fourth in the Big Ten at 12-8 and were 20-12 overall last season, defeated Robert Morris 91-53 on Monday. Ohio State returns just four players from last year's roster and just three that have played a game in an Ohio State uniform prior to this season.
Notre Dame official visit ‘exceeds expectations’ for Georgia ATH Khalil Barnes
For as much fun as Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee class of 2023 athlete Khalil Barnes had during his Notre Dame official visit last weekend, Mother Nature delayed the start of it.
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over Northwestern
Through rainy and windy conditions No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) defeated Northwestern (1-8) Saturday to remain undefeated on the year. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team played Northwestern Saturday in suboptimal weather conditions and came out with a 21-7 win.
Notre Dame adds to 2024 recruiting class with Ohio cornerback
It was a banner weekend for the Irish on the field, soundly defeating Clemson 35-14 and now that huge win is trickling down to their recruiting efforts. As we know, it was a big weekend for recruits as well and it payed off this morning. Ohio cornerback Karson Hobbs, a...
FOX Sports
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to bounce back from a lackluster victory and remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus to kick off Week 11 of college football action on Saturday. That's one of four games on FOX, including a huge Pac-12 matchup between No. 6...
Pickleball provides second chance for injury-plagued tennis prodigy Jessie Irvine
Jessie Irvine had designs on being the next big thing in American women's tennis. She was a top 10-ranked junior player out of North Carolina. By age 13 she was attending prestigious tennis academies in Florida. Everything was on schedule, but what Irvine didn't know is that her body was working against her.
Porterville Recorder
