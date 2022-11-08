No one doubted heading into Tuesday night that Georgia would top the College Football Playoff committee's rankings, and that indeed was the case as the Bulldogs now sit at No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. But uncertainty existed regarding where the committee would rank Tennessee relative to TCU after the Volunteers took their first loss of the season at Georgia in blowout fashion. The committee ultimately went with the Horned Frogs at No. 4 and the Vols at No. 5. CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan, also the athletic director at NC State, explained the decision.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO