Porterville Recorder
Liberty Flames to square off against the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road
Liberty Flames (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Liberty Flames. Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season. Liberty...
Longwood Lancers to square off against the George Mason Patriots on the road
Longwood Lancers (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots face the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 10-4 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range. Longwood finished...
