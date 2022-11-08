Longwood Lancers (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots face the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 10-4 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range. Longwood finished...

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO