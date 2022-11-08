ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the Texas ground game bring home a win over TCU?

The Texas Longhorns once again have an opportunity to break some new ground as the TCU Horned Frogs come to town on Saturday. A year ago, Texas got its first win in Fort Worth since 2013 thanks to the Herculean performance of Bijan Robinson in the narrow victory. Now, the Longhorns have the opportunity to not only knock off the first top-five opponent at home since 1999, Texas can notch its first back-to-back wins over the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the conference in 2012. Texas is the Vegas favorite in this game, but the wins in this game don’t always go the way conventional wisdom dictates.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP live updates: Horns take 33-20 lead into halftime

AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here. The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Prediction - TCU

It was nice to be wrong last week as Texas barely held on to defeat Kansas State. And I have to say, Ewers is 4-1 when he plays a complete game, the defense has improved tremendously over last year and I'm still unclear on how the coaching staff plans their adjustments after halftime where Texas has struggled to keep their foot on the gas when they come out of the locker room.
FORT WORTH, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP preview

Nine years after the plans for Dell Medical School included the demolition of the Erwin Center and nearly three years after construction began on the Moody Center, the No. 12 Texas Longhorns will finally open their new arena on Monday evening with a game against the UTEP Miners, the first meeting between the two teams since 1991.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star edge Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas

The Texas Longhorns are in the market for more difference-makers at edge and found another one in their backyard, as four-star Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his flip from the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. The No. 199 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Vasek...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Quick thoughts from No. 12 Texas’ 72-57 win over UTEP

The 2022-23 college basketball season is underway, and the No. 12 Texas Longhorns officially opened the Moody Center in style with a 72-57 win over the UTEP Miners. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ win. It was the first game of the season, and you could tell....
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been diligent and thorough with their evaluations to date and they are continuing to turn over every rock across the country for players they see as fits for their 2023 recruiting class. One of their most recent offers went out to Oak Lawn (IL)...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State

For just the second time in the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns went on the road and came home with a victory, topping the Kansas State Wildcats to keep their hopes for a conference championship alive. The Longhorns managed to slow down the Kansas State ground attack, knocking star...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas ranked No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Following last weekend’s 34-27 win over the then-No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns moved from No. 24 to No. 18 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The victory over the Wildcats also moved the Longhorns back in the AP Top...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Women's Basketball strikes NIL deal with local dealership

AUSTIN, Texas - The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has announced an NIL deal with the UT Women's Basketball team. The athletes now have a new basketball jersey to sport while walking the halls of Dell Children’s Medical Center featuring the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships logo. "We can...
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators

KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
KILLEEN, TX

