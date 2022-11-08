Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the Texas ground game bring home a win over TCU?
The Texas Longhorns once again have an opportunity to break some new ground as the TCU Horned Frogs come to town on Saturday. A year ago, Texas got its first win in Fort Worth since 2013 thanks to the Herculean performance of Bijan Robinson in the narrow victory. Now, the Longhorns have the opportunity to not only knock off the first top-five opponent at home since 1999, Texas can notch its first back-to-back wins over the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the conference in 2012. Texas is the Vegas favorite in this game, but the wins in this game don’t always go the way conventional wisdom dictates.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP live updates: Horns take 33-20 lead into halftime
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here. The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - TCU
It was nice to be wrong last week as Texas barely held on to defeat Kansas State. And I have to say, Ewers is 4-1 when he plays a complete game, the defense has improved tremendously over last year and I'm still unclear on how the coaching staff plans their adjustments after halftime where Texas has struggled to keep their foot on the gas when they come out of the locker room.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP preview
Nine years after the plans for Dell Medical School included the demolition of the Erwin Center and nearly three years after construction began on the Moody Center, the No. 12 Texas Longhorns will finally open their new arena on Monday evening with a game against the UTEP Miners, the first meeting between the two teams since 1991.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star edge Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas
The Texas Longhorns are in the market for more difference-makers at edge and found another one in their backyard, as four-star Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his flip from the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. The No. 199 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Vasek...
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 12 Texas’ 72-57 win over UTEP
The 2022-23 college basketball season is underway, and the No. 12 Texas Longhorns officially opened the Moody Center in style with a 72-57 win over the UTEP Miners. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ win. It was the first game of the season, and you could tell....
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been diligent and thorough with their evaluations to date and they are continuing to turn over every rock across the country for players they see as fits for their 2023 recruiting class. One of their most recent offers went out to Oak Lawn (IL)...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State
For just the second time in the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns went on the road and came home with a victory, topping the Kansas State Wildcats to keep their hopes for a conference championship alive. The Longhorns managed to slow down the Kansas State ground attack, knocking star...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas ranked No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Following last weekend’s 34-27 win over the then-No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns moved from No. 24 to No. 18 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The victory over the Wildcats also moved the Longhorns back in the AP Top...
fox7austin.com
UT Women's Basketball strikes NIL deal with local dealership
AUSTIN, Texas - The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has announced an NIL deal with the UT Women's Basketball team. The athletes now have a new basketball jersey to sport while walking the halls of Dell Children’s Medical Center featuring the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships logo. "We can...
Former UT, Lake Travis runner illegally ran in UIL state championship
The former Lake Travis and University of Texas at Austin runner told MileSplit USA, a high school track and field/cross country network, "I just ran it for fun."
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
fox7austin.com
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
