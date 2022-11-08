Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 11/8/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses the key to playing with tempo -- something that WVU was unable to do in its loss to Iowa State.
WVU recognizes 'Most Loyal' during Mountaineer Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Loyal Mountaineers come from all walks of life with each showing their dedication in their own unique ways. This year, during the 75th Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University, a lawyer, CEO, associate dean and executive administrative assistant who have all shown this tremendous commitment to WVU will be honored as 2022’s “Most Loyal.”
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma.
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia) receives $50,000
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties on Thursday announced the establishment of the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. The designated scholarship program was funded with an initial donation of $50,000 from Larry and Amy Swann. “I am pleased and honored to...
West Virginia National Guard aiding Fayette County firefighting effort
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard marked a milestone Thursday, providing aerial support for a wildland fire for the first time in state history, according to a press release. The Guard’s C. Co., 1-150th Assault Battalion, located in Wheeling, launched one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with...
Dr. Robert Martino
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia Univ…
Harrison County, West Virginia, Purple Heart veteran Porter Southern learned to appreciate life 'a lot more than ever' in Vietnam
LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Porter Southern voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 in 1968 at the height of the war in Vietnam. “I decided to enlist instead of waiting to be drafted,” Southern said. “I was in a vo-tech machining class and thought, ‘If I enlist, I could choose my job in the Army.’ When I went to basic training, they said they didn’t have machinist training, so they asked me what my second choice was. I said, ‘I can drive trucks.’”
Porfirio Pascasio
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Satur…
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, longtime Weston physician, passes at age 87
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Degame, Leyte, son of the late Maximo and Maria (Tulfo) Pascasio. On October 30, 1962, he married the love of his life Guillerma Macanip Pedrosa Pascasio, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. Together they shared 57 wonderful years together and have now been reunited to share eternity.
Martino gifts promote mental, physical and financial well-being at WVU School of Dentistry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve...
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Public meeting on Benedum Civic Center grounds master plan, 6-8 p.m., Benedum Civic Center, 164 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Details: 304-842-8240.
