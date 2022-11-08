ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin basketball opens with an 85-59 win over South Dakota

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFfK4_0j2VhRbA00

The Wisconsin men's basketball team beat the South Dakota Coyotes by 26 points to begin the season 1-0.

Following a 31-point exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire a week ago , the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team entered Monday night's regular season opener looking to begin their 2022-2023 season on the right foot.

Hosting South Dakota of the Summit League, the Badgers did just that, taking down the Coyotes 85-59 at the Kohl Center behind some strong three-point shooting.

Game recap

Utilizing the same starting lineup as they did against UW-Eau Claire, Wisconsin would grab an early 5-0 lead after a quick three-point make by center Steven Crowl and a pretty reverse layup by Tyler Wahl inside. After a South Dakota bucket, Max Klesmit would connect from long-range to give the Badgers an 8-2 advantage at the first media timeout despite Wisconsin.

A three-point make by Chucky Hepburn late in the shot clock would extend Wisconsin's lead moments later, but the Coyotes would respond with back-to-back makes and three free throws. However, freshman guard Connor Essegian would hit a deep three-pointer for the Badgers to push Wisconsin's lead back up to 14-9 with 11:46 remaining in the first half.

Even with South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt making three consecutive contested jumpers coming out of the timeout, the Badgers would manage to maintain their lead thanks to a great second effort by Jordan Davis and a wide-open three-pointer by Steven Crowl. As a result, Wisconsin still held a four-point edge at the under-eight-minute media timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Max Klemsit would bury a pair of free throws and a crucial three-pointer on the next possession to help push the lead up to eight points for the Badgers. However, the Coyotes would respond with back-to-back makes of their own to trim the lead back to four points shortly thereafter.

Following the stoppage, Kruz Perrott-Hunt of South Dakota and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin would exchange three-point plays to cancel one another out. However, in the final two minutes, a Chucky Hepburn would help propel the Badgers to a 38-28 lead at halftime with a pair of three-pointers, including a buzz-beater as time expired.

In the first few minutes of the second half, Tyler Wahl took the majority of shots for Wisconsin on the offensive end. While he missed a pair of open threes, Wahl did connect on four free throws and slam home a breakaway dunk to push the lead for 12 points for the Badgers.

From there, a pair of layups by Max Klesmit and Jordan Davis would give Wisconsin a 6-0 run in just over a minute forcing a timeout by South Dakota and making it a 50-34 lead with 15:14 left to play.

Some excellent defense by Wisconsin would lead to a two-minute scoring drought for South Dakota, allowing the Badgers to open a 21-point lead with another 6-0 run behind buckets from Carter Gilmore, Chucky Hepburn, and Jordan Davis.

After a brief lull in the game, a Connor Essegian three-pointer and assist on a Tyler Wahl dunk would bring the Kohl Center crowd to their feet and push the Wisconsin advantage to 24 points with 7:42 remaining.

Over the final minutes of the game, the Badgers would manage to hold off South Dakota with their reserves, as Greg Gard cleared the bench. In the end, pulling away to secure an 85-59 win at the Kohl Center.

Players of note

  • Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)

Stats: 14 points (5-of-10 shooting), three rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes

When the Badgers needed a big bucket on Monday night, Chucky Hepburn was there. The sophomore point hit a late three to beat the shot clock on an ugly possession and came up with a huge buzzer-beater to end the first half that gave Wisconsin some needed momentum heading into halftime.

Hepburn added three rebounds and three assists on the night, but his two three-pointers were the story, as he was efficient from long-range going 2-of-3 from deep.

  • Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)

Stats: 19 points (5-of-11 shooting), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes

No player stuffed the stat sheet like Tyler Wahl. The senior forward recorded the fifth double-double of his career, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Wahl was nearly flawless at the free throw line as well, making 9-of-10 from the charity stripe, while providing the Badgers with some necessary energy on both ends of the court.

  • Max Klesmit (Wisconsin)

Stats: 11 points (3-of-6 shooting), four rebounds, in 31 minutes

Playing in his first official game in a Wisconsin uniform, Max Klesmit played well as a starter. The Neenah (Wis.) native scored 11 points with two three-pointer makes, and also should some grittiness with four rebounds and four assists.

Klesmit appears ready to be a key part of Greg Gard's team going forward.

  • Kruz Perrott-Hunt (South Dakota)

Stats: 21 points (10-of-20 shooting), three rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes

South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a huge first half with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, as he took advantage of some defensive switches by Wisconsin and hit some contested shots. However, in the second half, he was just 2-of-6 from the floor and finished with four points.

Instant analysis

For most of the first half, the Badgers were unable to separate themselves from South Dakota. The Coyotes and leading scorer Kruz Perrott-Hunt consistently made tough shots from inside the arc and had an answer for everything Wisconsin threw at them, despite trailing for all but ten seconds in the first half.

Coming out of halftime with a ten-point lead, the Badgers would find a way to carry that momentum into the second half, and finally pull away midway through the second half behind some improved defense.

Overall, Wisconsin relied heavily on the three-point shot on offense against South Dakota, attempting eight of their first 12 shots from long-range and going 9-of-15 (60%) from three in the first half. Additionally, the Badgers seemed more willing to shoot the ball on open looks early in the shot clock throughout the game, demonstrating a slightly different strategy on offense at times. In general, the three-point shooting barrage worked, as Wisconsin made 46.2% of its 26 three-point attempts on the night. With four of the team's five starters scoring in double-figures and the team shooting over 50% overall, it was a good start for UW. The Badgers took advantage of South Dakota doubling the post, and converted when they had opportunities from the three-point arc.

Defensively, Wisconsin once again struggled to come down with defensive rebounds consistently on Monday night. The Badgers narrowly outrebounded the Coyotes 37-34 but allowed five first-half offensive rebounds that led to six second-chance points. However, Greg Gard and the Badgers made some nice adjustments on the defensive end to slow down the South Dakota offense in the second half. Wisconsin forced eight second-half turnovers on defense and converted them into nine fast-break points.

In general, there was a lot of good to come out of the Badgers' performance against the Coyotes, most notably a cleaner performance than the final exhibition against UW-Eau Claire.

Photos of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkmfS_0j2VhRbA00

Wisconsin guard Jordan Davis diving for a loose ball against South Dakota.

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

View the 7 images of this gallery on the original article

Up next

The Badgers will be back in action on Friday for a special contest at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will face off with Stanford in a neutral site matchup, with the tip-time set for 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be aired on FS1.

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa

Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
IOWA CITY, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Legislature Could Go To A Super Majority

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin has faced political gridlock the past four years, including Gov. Tony Evers vetoing more bills in the last two-year legislative session than any other governor in state history. Democrats warn that veto power is at stake Tuesday with Republicans in range to take a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
Channel 3000

One last spin in Madison area roller rinks

Generations of Madisonians have flocked to local roller skating rinks, felt the rush of leather-and-popcorn-infused air blowing back feathered bangs or tickling sweat at the edges of tight fades. In a kaleidoscope of flashing disco lights or black-light glows, kids lit up like comets. Couples clasped palms in bubblegum-snapping tandem, solo acts arched triumphantly beneath limbo sticks. Forward and backward — but always counterclockwise — ordinary dance moves morphed into magic on wheels.
MADISON, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
611
Followers
524
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy