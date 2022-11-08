ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials said Wednesday suspected debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch has been found at sea off two provinces and they were pressing efforts for Manila to ratify two U.N. treaties that allow people to seek compensation for damage or injury from space launches.
coingeek.com

Philippines: Globe offers masterclass in the metaverse for thousands of customers

Globe Telecom, a telecommunications provider in the Philippines, says it will offer masterclasses in the metaverse to stimulate the adoption of virtual worlds. The firm notes that the masterclass will cut across music, e-sports, fashion, and entrepreneurship in the metaverse. Classes are scheduled to be held in Globe Telecom’s platform in the metaverse—Virtual Hangouts (VH) Metaverse.
Washington Examiner

US allies must shut down Chinese police stations

Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
AFP

US woman detained in Saudi over custody dispute set free

An American woman who had publically accused her Saudi ex-husband of trapping their daughter in the kingdom under so-called guardianship laws said she was released Wednesday following a brief detention over social media posts. In September, she received a summons from Saudi prosecutors indicating she was under investigation for "disturbing public order", a development Morris believed was linked to social media posts about her case. 
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Dozens of local immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens

RICHLAND, Wash. — Dozens of local immigrants from 11 different countries are now new U.S. citizens. A judge swore in 28 local immigrants who have been working towards their citizenship on Tuesday at the United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Richland. The new citizens come from Mexico, Netherlands,...
RICHLAND, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Netherlands tells China to shut down overseas offices accused of targeting activists

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Dutch government says it has ordered China to shut down its overseas “service centers” that have reportedly been used to target and harass dissidents overseas. “Because no permission has been requested from the...
protocol.com

Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.

Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
coingeek.com

US regulators crack down on Slotie metaverse casino

Four U.S. state regulators have filed actions against Slotie, a virtual casino they allege lured investors into an illegal gambling operation built in the metaverse. According to Texas, Kentucky, Alabama, and New Jersey regulators, Slotie sold over 10,000 NFTs to investors in the U.S. and beyond. These NFTs, it claimed, would entitle investors to a share of the company’s profits, effectively making them shares in the firm.
KENTUCKY STATE
coingeek.com

Japan’s NTT Docomo plans to invest $4B in Web3 using mobile infrastructure

NTT Docomo, a Japanese mobile phone operator, has revealed its ambitious plans to invest a staggering $4 billion in Web 3 technology. According to a report by Nikkei, the telecom operator is keen to be a leader in using blockchain technology with its eyes firmly fixed on the 2023 fiscal year.
coingeek.com

NY Federal Reserve testing CBDCs to improve foreign exchange transactions

The New York Federal Reserve (NY Fed), in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, is looking into the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to streamline the settlement times of foreign exchange (FX) transactions. The exploration is part of Project Cedar, an experiment conducted by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

