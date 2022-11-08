Read full article on original website
Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials said Wednesday suspected debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch has been found at sea off two provinces and they were pressing efforts for Manila to ratify two U.N. treaties that allow people to seek compensation for damage or injury from space launches.
coingeek.com
Philippines: Globe offers masterclass in the metaverse for thousands of customers
Globe Telecom, a telecommunications provider in the Philippines, says it will offer masterclasses in the metaverse to stimulate the adoption of virtual worlds. The firm notes that the masterclass will cut across music, e-sports, fashion, and entrepreneurship in the metaverse. Classes are scheduled to be held in Globe Telecom’s platform in the metaverse—Virtual Hangouts (VH) Metaverse.
coingeek.com
Philippine Blockchain Week: Learn, network & discuss blockchain use cases at this inaugural event
The Philippines continues its goal of becoming one of Asia’s fastest-growing blockchain and digital asset hubs. That is undoubtedly true as another exciting week is ahead of us, with the upcoming Philippine Blockchain Week. Experience a week-long “Web 2 to Web3” discussion in this upcoming event that will be...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Washington Examiner
US allies must shut down Chinese police stations
Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
Biden admin officials considering trying to discourage American companies from expanding business ties with Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials are considering trying to discourage American companies from expanding business ties with Saudi Arabia as part of a U.S. response to a recent Saudi-led push by oil-producing countries to cut global production, said three current and former U.S. officials familiar with the discussions. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
US woman detained in Saudi over custody dispute set free
An American woman who had publically accused her Saudi ex-husband of trapping their daughter in the kingdom under so-called guardianship laws said she was released Wednesday following a brief detention over social media posts. In September, she received a summons from Saudi prosecutors indicating she was under investigation for "disturbing public order", a development Morris believed was linked to social media posts about her case.
KEPR
Dozens of local immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens
RICHLAND, Wash. — Dozens of local immigrants from 11 different countries are now new U.S. citizens. A judge swore in 28 local immigrants who have been working towards their citizenship on Tuesday at the United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Richland. The new citizens come from Mexico, Netherlands,...
First pictures of work on extraordinary £800billion 110-mile ‘earthscraper’ as construction begins in Saudi Arabia
EXTRAORDINARY drone footage shows working beginning on the 110-mile long sideways skyscraper dubbed "The Line" in Saudi Arabia. The project worth hundreds of billions of pounds is hoped to one day house five million people in one of the high tech megacity running through the desert from the Gulf of Aqaba.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
americanmilitarynews.com
Netherlands tells China to shut down overseas offices accused of targeting activists
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Dutch government says it has ordered China to shut down its overseas “service centers” that have reportedly been used to target and harass dissidents overseas. “Because no permission has been requested from the...
World
A new criminal organization controls the destinies of migrants from Venezuela to Chile
Mariela Brito, 51, arrived in Chile in mid-October. She was resting at a migrant shelter in Colchane, near the border with Bolivia, following a weeklong journey through five countries across South America. Brito had started her trip the week prior in her native country, Venezuela, where she had been working...
protocol.com
Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.
Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
coingeek.com
US regulators crack down on Slotie metaverse casino
Four U.S. state regulators have filed actions against Slotie, a virtual casino they allege lured investors into an illegal gambling operation built in the metaverse. According to Texas, Kentucky, Alabama, and New Jersey regulators, Slotie sold over 10,000 NFTs to investors in the U.S. and beyond. These NFTs, it claimed, would entitle investors to a share of the company’s profits, effectively making them shares in the firm.
coingeek.com
Jimmy Nguyen announces Blockchain For All as he sets sights on building Metaverse complexes around the world
In September, BSV spokesperson Jimmy Nguyen announced he was setting sail for new horizons. Nguyen had been an outspoken advocate for BSV blockchain and scaling the original Bitcoin protocol for years, traveling the world to host BSV Blockchain conventions and other related events. So, we knew whatever he would do next would be big.
coingeek.com
Japan’s NTT Docomo plans to invest $4B in Web3 using mobile infrastructure
NTT Docomo, a Japanese mobile phone operator, has revealed its ambitious plans to invest a staggering $4 billion in Web 3 technology. According to a report by Nikkei, the telecom operator is keen to be a leader in using blockchain technology with its eyes firmly fixed on the 2023 fiscal year.
French-Italian fight puts a deal helping migrants in peril
A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart in a bitter French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean, its passengers and crew desperate for land
coingeek.com
NY Federal Reserve testing CBDCs to improve foreign exchange transactions
The New York Federal Reserve (NY Fed), in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, is looking into the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to streamline the settlement times of foreign exchange (FX) transactions. The exploration is part of Project Cedar, an experiment conducted by...
