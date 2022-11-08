ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio home values

Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Central Market is cooking-up chef-made Thanksgiving meals for the public

SAN ANTONIO - Central Market wants to do all the cooking for you this Thanksgiving!. For the holiday, Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals including an option to serve a complete feast for up to 16 guests. Your all-time favorite sides, main dishes, and pies will be available...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones

SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PHOTOS: Honoring our heroes on Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is November 11 and we are honoring America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice. Share a photo of a veteran in your life - and tell us a little bit about them. Use the form below or CLICK HERE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo

UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bexar County voting averaging 11,000 ballots cast per hour

SAN ANTONIO - Voter turnout for today's midterm election has been under what election officials had expected, averaging about 11,000 ballots cast per hour through 6 p.m. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen reports 128,421 votes cast about an hour before polls at 7 p.m. She had predicted a turnout of 150,000.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation

SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Two men, two juveniles arrested during drug bust on East Side

SAN ANTONIO -- A joint operation led to the arrest of two men and two juveniles following a bust at a drug house on the East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced. Jonathan Franklin-Ross, 20, and Vanel Deshawn Durst, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning at a home at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

