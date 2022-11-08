Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio home values
Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
Central Market is cooking-up chef-made Thanksgiving meals for the public
SAN ANTONIO - Central Market wants to do all the cooking for you this Thanksgiving!. For the holiday, Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals including an option to serve a complete feast for up to 16 guests. Your all-time favorite sides, main dishes, and pies will be available...
Help feed families this holiday season with the San Antonio Food Bank
November is here and it's time to kick off the Food4SA campaign. The San Antonio food bank is hoping to help feed families by collecting 1 million pounds of food. Here to tell us more is Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. San Antonio Food...
2 people dead in horrific crash where car burst into flames after hitting utility pole
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a horrific crash along a dangerous intersection on the West Side. The deadly accident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 151 and Southwest Loop 410. Police said speed was the biggest reason for the crash. The driver lost control and...
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones
SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
PHOTOS: Honoring our heroes on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is November 11 and we are honoring America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice. Share a photo of a veteran in your life - and tell us a little bit about them. Use the form below or CLICK HERE...
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo
UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
Bexar County voting averaging 11,000 ballots cast per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Voter turnout for today's midterm election has been under what election officials had expected, averaging about 11,000 ballots cast per hour through 6 p.m. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen reports 128,421 votes cast about an hour before polls at 7 p.m. She had predicted a turnout of 150,000.
Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday
SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation
SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
Two men, two juveniles arrested during drug bust on East Side
SAN ANTONIO -- A joint operation led to the arrest of two men and two juveniles following a bust at a drug house on the East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced. Jonathan Franklin-Ross, 20, and Vanel Deshawn Durst, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning at a home at...
Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
Man stabbed in the back several times after finding girlfriend's ex hiding in the closet
SAN ANTONIO - A love triangle gone wrong is what police are calling a stabbing they're investigating at at West Side apartment complex. The stabbing happened just after midnight Tuesday at the Military Village Apartments along West Military Drive near Pinn Road. Police said the incident started when the girl...
