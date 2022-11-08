Read full article on original website
Accused shooter in fatal Valley Glen hookah lounge attack apprehended in Mexico: LAPD
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Tijuana in connection with an October shooting in Valley Glen that left one man dead and another wounded. Vardan Dzhandzhikyan was taken into custody on Friday, 10 days after the Oct. 25 shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police […]
Chase: Suspect rams police cruiser, steals vehicles during violent pursuit through LA, OC
A man rammed into sheriff's cruisers, sideswiped cars and stole multiple vehicles during a desperate and dangerous chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.
wufe967.com
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
A California man wanted for murder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police caught him allegedly trying to steal a grocery cart full of laundry detergent, the La Verne Police Department said. An officer was patrolling near a supermarket in La Verne, about 30 miles east...
foxla.com
'It broke my heart': Victim speaks out after pursuit suspect steals his work truck
LOS ANGELES - "Once I saw him start the truck, I knew it was over, and it broke my heart." Andres Benitez saved up money and purchased a work truck just three weeks ago. But unfortunately, the truck was stolen during a wild police chase… caught live on TV.
foxla.com
LASD SWAT team in standoff with Hollywood Hills suspect after deputy tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - A standoff is underway Thursday after a shot was reportedly fired when a Los Angeles County deputy attempted to serve an eviction notice to a resident in the Hollywood Hills. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was assigned to serve an eviction notice...
Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood
A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Confronts Pursuit Driver Who Runs Into Home and Steals Their Truck
A family confronts a driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit as he runs in their home and steals their truck. A driver which led multiple police units on a pursuit which began in Anaheim ran out of a vehicle he had carjacked in Whittier and ran onto their property.
Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting ex-fiancé in Riverside
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-fiancé in Riverside, police said Tuesday. Riverside police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Trailrun Court Nov. 1 to check the welfare of the woman who lived there. The woman’s son told authorities she had been having issues […]
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for several suspects who stole tools from a vehicle
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 0157 hrs., the suspect, along with 2 other suspects not captured, broke the window of the victim’s vehicle and proceeded to steal several tools that were inside. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle shown above. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic, 30-40...
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
mynewsla.com
Jury Seated for Trial of Man Accused of Killing Jurupa Resident at Party
A jury was seated Wednesday for the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder and attempted murder, along with sentence-enhancing gun...
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide
LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say
The suspect was arrested after he collapsed while apparently trying to flee the crash scene on foot. The post Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Orange County Sheriff's investigators ask for help identifying homicide victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators today released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case.
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Thursday morning. CHP officials said the crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the Seal Beach Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the freeway. When first...
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
