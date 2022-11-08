ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting

The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
HEMET, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Motorcyclist killed on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Thursday morning. CHP officials said the crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the Seal Beach Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the freeway. When first...
SEAL BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

