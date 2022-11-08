Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County voting averaging 11,000 ballots cast per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Voter turnout for today's midterm election has been under what election officials had expected, averaging about 11,000 ballots cast per hour through 6 p.m. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen reports 128,421 votes cast about an hour before polls at 7 p.m. She had predicted a turnout of 150,000.
news4sanantonio.com
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones
SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
news4sanantonio.com
Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
news4sanantonio.com
Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge
SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo
UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
news4sanantonio.com
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
news4sanantonio.com
Warrant issued for Councilman Clayton Perry following Sunday's hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO - A warrant was issued for the arrest of San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry following Sunday's hit-and-run accident in which he left the scene. The warrant is charging Perry with Failure to Stop and Give Information, a class B misdemeanor. Perry issued a statement on...
news4sanantonio.com
P.A.M. Outreach's Youth Summit Leadership program teaches kids problem-solving skills
SAN ANTONIO - A local organization is helping middle and high school students develop leadership skills and problem-solving through a 9-week summit for teens. This is a curriculum-based leadership program that helps students to problem solve, among learning other skills. The program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio home values
Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
news4sanantonio.com
Help feed families this holiday season with the San Antonio Food Bank
November is here and it's time to kick off the Food4SA campaign. The San Antonio food bank is hoping to help feed families by collecting 1 million pounds of food. Here to tell us more is Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. San Antonio Food...
news4sanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Honoring our heroes on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is November 11 and we are honoring America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice. Share a photo of a veteran in your life - and tell us a little bit about them. Use the form below or CLICK HERE...
news4sanantonio.com
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men, two juveniles arrested during drug bust on East Side
SAN ANTONIO -- A joint operation led to the arrest of two men and two juveniles following a bust at a drug house on the East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced. Jonathan Franklin-Ross, 20, and Vanel Deshawn Durst, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning at a home at...
news4sanantonio.com
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio area Fall National Signing Day list
It's a big day for students athletes all across the San Antonio area. Tuesday is Signing Day for some of the non-football sports. There are a lot of happy parents and kids around town. Dozens of students athletes making their college choice official by signing their letters of intent in...
news4sanantonio.com
Central Market is cooking-up chef-made Thanksgiving meals for the public
SAN ANTONIO - Central Market wants to do all the cooking for you this Thanksgiving!. For the holiday, Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals including an option to serve a complete feast for up to 16 guests. Your all-time favorite sides, main dishes, and pies will be available...
news4sanantonio.com
Cameron Redus' family reaches settlement with UIW after campus police shot son
SAN ANTONIO - The family of a University of The Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed in 2013 by campus police have settled their lawsuit against the officer and the university. Cameron Redus, 23, was stopped in December 2013 outside his off-campus apartment by Corporal Christopher Carter, who...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Body found in overturned car in Southwest Bexar County creek identified as missing man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office confirmed on Wednesday the identity of a man found on Monday inside an overturned vehicle belonging to a missing man. The medical examiner says the body is that of Austin Wiseman, 25, who was last seen on Oct. 30 on his way to work.
news4sanantonio.com
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
Comments / 0