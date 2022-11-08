Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
South Carolina Alligator Barely Blinks When Shark Takes A Bite Of Its Foot
That’s two badass animals right there. Apex predators, both with strong bites that live at the top of their respective food chains. Unlike crocodiles, alligators prefer freshwater but are frequent users of saltwater when they need to feed. Since they don’t have salt glands, they can’t be in the saltwater for an extended period of time and will generally return to freshwater after a few hours, at most, a couple days.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
TODAY.com
Marine scientist almost dives into a shark’s mouth in video: ‘I love that tiger shark’
Ocean Ramsey, a marine conservationist, says she's been swimming with sharks for so long, it feels like she's grown up with some of them. So when Queen Nikki, a 16-foot tiger shark, jumped out of the water and bit at Ramsey's fins in a now viral video, the shark scientist laughed and greeted her by saying, "Hi Nikki! Aww..."
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
LOOK: Zombie-Like Pigeons With Twisted Necks Wander the Streets After Catching Viral Illness
You’ve heard of zombie deer before, but what about zombie pigeons? Last month, zombie deer, who were found to be suffering from EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease), popped up all over Ohio. They soon began to appear in other U.S. states as well. They appeared feverish, bloated, and unaware, a major concern for wildlife officials. This month though, we’re facing an entirely different problem. Recently, people have begun spotting zombie-like pigeons with twisted necks as they wander the streets. Experts have found that the birds are suffering from a viral illness of their own.
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
What the shell? Female octopuses are caught on video launching shells at males attempting to mate with them
Female octopuses have been caught on video launching shells at males attempting to mate with them. Scientists at the University of Sydney recorded gloomy octopuses, or Octopus tetricus, in Jervis Bay in Australia with underwater cameras. They watched them repeatedly throw marine debris using their siphon - a tube-shaped structure...
newsnet5
Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd
It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
Watch the Adorable Moment Dog Meets a Friendly Humpback Whale
"This is the first time he has really gotten up close and personal with a whale!" a spokesperson for the Monterey Bay Whale Watch told Newsweek.
The World's Ugliest Animals
The world is full of beautiful animals. But what about the ugly ones? Which animals are the most hideous?. Artist's impression of two blobfish in situ.By Rachel Caauwe - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Gator Quietly Stalks Egret And… Gets Eaten By A Bigger Alligator
Ope, ya gotta be quicker than that. It’s a tale as old as time… nature is all about the survival of the fittest. Regardless of its opponent, you’ll see creatures battle it out to the death with another, just so they have a meal for the night so they can survive.
‘It was giving me a hug’: video captures rare giant octopus encounter
Canadian diver captures footage of the cephalopod drawing closer and closer until it fully embraces her
‘I love that tiger shark’: Scientist calmly enters ocean as tiger shark ‘Queen Nikki’ bites flipper in video
Last week, as marine biology researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into the waters off Hawaii, she was met with a sight that would send most people racing to the shoreline: a 16-foot tiger shark, mouth open, heading towards her feet.But Ms Ramsey, who promotes shark conservation and education, had a different reaction. She was meeting up with an old friend."I love that tiger shark," the shark expert told TODAY. "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I’ve known her for over 20 years."In the video, the shark...
a-z-animals.com
Are These Really Thousands of Sunbathing Crocodiles on the Scariest Beach on Earth?
Are These Really Thousands of Sunbathing Crocodiles on the Scariest Beach on Earth?. Is this the holiday destination of nightmares or is something else going on here? At first glance, this footage looks like a large group of crocs basking on a lovely beach – albeit one that most humans would do anything to avoid for safety reasons!
Watch as 3-foot lizard leads reptile catcher on frantic chase through Australia cafe
“I would have been up on that table.”
