Have you noticed all the new things being built in Wentzville? Freddy’s, Chili’s, Crazy Bowls & Wraps, Canes, and more. One of the most notable things that have been built recently is a new Recreation Center. On Nov. 7, Wentzville Rec Center had its grand opening with the ribbon to the center being opened by the mayor, Nick Guccione. The Rec Center is now officially open to the public with a variety of services available. It also acts as a satellite campus for Lindenwood University.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO