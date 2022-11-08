ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

holttribe.com

Wentzville Rec Center

Have you noticed all the new things being built in Wentzville? Freddy’s, Chili’s, Crazy Bowls & Wraps, Canes, and more. One of the most notable things that have been built recently is a new Recreation Center. On Nov. 7, Wentzville Rec Center had its grand opening with the ribbon to the center being opened by the mayor, Nick Guccione. The Rec Center is now officially open to the public with a variety of services available. It also acts as a satellite campus for Lindenwood University.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you say windmill in St. Louis, most people know which one you’re talking about. The Bevo Mill sits between Gravois and Morgan Ford Road in South City. It was built in 1917 by August Busch Sr. and served as a stopping point between the brewery and his home at Grant’s Farm. It’s now called Das Bevo after it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct has a secret recipe

ST. LOUIS — You want windows built for St. Louis weather, so why not choose a local company that knows it well. STL Windows Direct understands that people in St. Louis don’t need to use the same kind of window that someone in Arizona or Florida might use. You need a window that is going to perform in all four climates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Experience Booklet by Date Ideas & Things To Do

ST. LOUIS — Are you tired of not knowing what places to go to around the city? Well look no more because the Experience Booklet is here for you. Malik Wilson spoke with Morgan Casey, founder of Date Ideas and Things to Do and owner of Experience Booklet. This...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely expecting future residential development

(Pevely) The recent announcement of the James Hardie manufacturing plant coming to Crystal City, has many of the neighboring cities expecting a bump in growth and development in the coming years. One of those municipalities is Pevely. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says all of Jefferson County should expect things to move forward in the future.
PEVELY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

A Place to Call Home: Gary

ST. LOUIS — Gary is a kind and helpful 13-year-old looking for his forever family. This teen loves all animals, but horses are his favorite. Gary enjoys horseback riding and spending time outside. He also enjoys shopping at his favorite store and coming up with crazy hair styles. He...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Couple killed in St. Charles Co. fire overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was killed in an overnight fire in St. Charles County, authorities say. Two 84-year-old people were found dead at the scene of the fire around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court in New Melle, Mo. on Thursday. St. Louis...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE

