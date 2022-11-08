Read full article on original website
bellarmine.edu
Knights hang on to pull off 67-66 upset of Louisville in season debut
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport says college basketball is about moments. It's hard to imagine any better moments for his players than the Knights' last two official outings. On March 8, 2022 Bellarmine closed its season with a "win for the ages" – an ASUN Conference championship victory complete...
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine opens 2022-23 season at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine University men's basketball team gets its 2022-23 season started on Wednesday, Nov. 9 as the Knights travel just four and a half miles from campus to the KFC Yum! Center to face the University of Louisville in a 9 p.m. game. The matchup will be the...
bellarmine.edu
Women's basketball falls at No. 16 LSU in season opener
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 16 LSU was every bit as good as its preseason national ranking suggested. On Monday night in the season opener, the Tigers jumped out to a 31-8 lead after one quarter en route to a 125-50 victory over the Bellarmine University women's basketball team at the Maravich Center.
bellarmine.edu
Wrestling set to compete at Bob Del Rosa Intercollegiate Open in Cleveland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a very successful opening tournament for the Bellarmine wrestling team, the Knights continue their stretch of non-conference invitationals this weekend. Bellarmine is set to compete in the Bob Del Rosa Intercollegiate Open on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. The invitational will be hosted by Case Western...
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine announces wrestling season tickets are now available
LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Another season of Bellarmine wrestling is underway, as the Knights are prepared to host duals at Knights Hall – and for the first time in program history, season tickets are now available. Bellarmine's first home dual is slated for Nov. 30th at 7:00 p.m. versus Lindenwood....
bellarmine.edu
Fr. Joseph Voor, founding Psychology chair and priest for 72 years, dies
Father Joseph H. Voor, Bellarmine’s first chair of Psychology and a priest in the Archdiocese of Louisville for 72 years, died on Nov. 6. He was 97. Frequently mentioned by alumni as a professor who made a difference in their lives, Fr. Voor taught at Bellarmine from 1956 to 1975. He was the college’s first Psychology professor and then founding chair of the Psychology Department. During his time at Bellarmine, nearly 20 percent of the Psychology graduates went on to earn doctorates.
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
Dwight Yoakam set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena in February
Country music star Dwight Yoakam is coming to Little Rock early next year to perform live in concert.
KATV
West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
LRPD: Deadly shooting investigation Monday night at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive
Little Rock police are investigating a Monday evening homicide at 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered to testify in court
In an order filed Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been ordered to testify in court.
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Grand Avenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Grand Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4600 block of the road. There is no current information on the victim, potential suspects, or a motive behind the crime. We will update...
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
KATV
BOLO alert: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office need publics help in locating a missing man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 5:45 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriff's Office updated that Rowton has been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they need the public's help to locate a missing man. According to authorities, 45-year-old Johnny W. Rowton was last known to have contact on...
