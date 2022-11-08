CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation is looking into the issue of cars and trucks plowing into Cleveland homes off the I-90 exit ramp at West Boulevard. “We understand and share the resident’s concerns and are reviewing crash reports for the area. Our safety engineers are working to identify potential solutions to raise motorist awareness to the traffic signal at the bottom of the ramp when exiting eastbound I-90 onto West Blvd,” said Amanda McFarland, spokeswoman, ODOT.

