A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
St. Pauls’ Thompson signs to NC AT
ST. PAULS — Five years ago, London Thompson went to North Carolina A&T State University on a recruiting visit as she was courted to play
Hubert Davis Assesses UNC's Season Opener
North Carolina's head coach shares how UNCW's defense stymied UNC's offense. He also details the improvements of his team's defense, including efforts from the bench.
NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings
North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
Purnell Swett’s Chavis signs to UNCW
PEMBROKE — Kylie Chavis committed to play college basketball at The University of North Carolina at Wilmington three weeks ago.
Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener
The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
FOX Carolina
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina
The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
