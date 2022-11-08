ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
WRAL News

NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings

North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener

The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
247Sports

Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke

One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WNCT

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
wallstreetwindow.com

The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
