ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

VCSO fielding calls 'daily' for mental health

As a mental health crisis worsens across the country, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is trained to deal with these calls as they come in. Mental health calls fielded by VCSO highlight need for community resources. These days, calls to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office for mental health reasons are...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today

It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro offers free bus rides for Veterans Day

The city of Owensboro is looking to give back to veterans and the community in honor of Veterans Day this Friday. The City of Owensboro recently announced it will waive public transit fees on Friday, November 11. This applies to everyone who uses the bus system, not just veterans. Rides...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon

Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Community College expanding manufacturing and robotics labs

Henderson Community College announced that they are doubling the capacity of their Advanced Manufacturing Center Labs. Governor Andy Beshear appeared at the college today to present a check to the school for $650,000. The funding comes as part of a D.R.A. grant. H.C.C. will add Amatrol training equipment in five...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson

First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Some German Township residents placed under boil advisory

Some residents in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana township of German Township have been placed under a boil advisory Monday. The German Township Water District (GTWD) said the boil advisory was in place for the following customers from the intersection of Mary Anderson Road and Highway 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Road, and north into Stewartsville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Area Rapid Transit offering free rides on Election Day

Residents in Henderson, Kentucky, are being offered a free trip to the polls on Tuesday. Officials with the City of Henderson say that Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) will be offering free rides for all riders on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The city says that the Shopper Shuttle route...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Results in for midterm elections in Henderson County

The results are in for several big races in Henderson County, Kentucky. Multiple races were decided in Henderson County on Tuesday including the race for judge-executive, sheriff, and jailer. Republican and incumbent judge-executive Brad Schneider won the race for Henderson County Judge-Executive, with 59% of the vote against his opponent...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy