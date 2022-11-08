Some residents in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana township of German Township have been placed under a boil advisory Monday. The German Township Water District (GTWD) said the boil advisory was in place for the following customers from the intersection of Mary Anderson Road and Highway 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Road, and north into Stewartsville.

