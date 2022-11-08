Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
VCSO fielding calls 'daily' for mental health
As a mental health crisis worsens across the country, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is trained to deal with these calls as they come in. Mental health calls fielded by VCSO highlight need for community resources. These days, calls to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office for mental health reasons are...
wevv.com
Mental health calls fielded by VCSO highlight need for community resources
"You could get some type of call each and every day, which runs from somebody suffering from distress, somebody that is suffering from suicidal thoughts," said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. These days, calls to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office for mental health reasons are a daily occurrence. While the...
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
wevv.com
Owensboro offers free bus rides for Veterans Day
The city of Owensboro is looking to give back to veterans and the community in honor of Veterans Day this Friday. The City of Owensboro recently announced it will waive public transit fees on Friday, November 11. This applies to everyone who uses the bus system, not just veterans. Rides...
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
wevv.com
Free bus rides being offered to Owensboro residents to honor local veterans for their service to our country
The free bus rides in Owensboro will happen throughout Veterans day on Friday, November 11. Owensboro buses offering free rides on Veterans Day. Free bus rides are being offered to Owensboro residents to honor local veterans this Friday, November 11.
wevv.com
Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon
Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
wevv.com
Kentucky governor announces more than $5M in funding for Henderson, Webster counties
Two local Kentucky counties are receiving a large amount of funding for projects. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the $5,335,323 in funding on Tuesday for projects in Webster County and Henderson County. Henderson County Schools will be receiving $3,983,600 to improve the Henderson County High School Career & Technical Education...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
wevv.com
Henderson Community College expanding manufacturing and robotics labs
Henderson Community College announced that they are doubling the capacity of their Advanced Manufacturing Center Labs. Governor Andy Beshear appeared at the college today to present a check to the school for $650,000. The funding comes as part of a D.R.A. grant. H.C.C. will add Amatrol training equipment in five...
wevv.com
Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
wevv.com
Local McDonald's restaurants offering free breakfast to veterans for Veterans Day
Those who served our country are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at their local McDonald's restaurant on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. This Veterans Day, local McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be offering a free breakfast meal combo to all veterans from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participating...
wevv.com
West Side Nut Club announces plans for 2022 'Santa Land' event
The West Side Nut Club is preparing for its annual Santa Land event. The Christmas-themed event will take place in Evansville on two weekends in December - Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, then Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This year's plans include...
wevv.com
Some German Township residents placed under boil advisory
Some residents in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana township of German Township have been placed under a boil advisory Monday. The German Township Water District (GTWD) said the boil advisory was in place for the following customers from the intersection of Mary Anderson Road and Highway 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Road, and north into Stewartsville.
wevv.com
Henderson Area Rapid Transit offering free rides on Election Day
Residents in Henderson, Kentucky, are being offered a free trip to the polls on Tuesday. Officials with the City of Henderson say that Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) will be offering free rides for all riders on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The city says that the Shopper Shuttle route...
wevv.com
Results in for midterm elections in Henderson County
The results are in for several big races in Henderson County, Kentucky. Multiple races were decided in Henderson County on Tuesday including the race for judge-executive, sheriff, and jailer. Republican and incumbent judge-executive Brad Schneider won the race for Henderson County Judge-Executive, with 59% of the vote against his opponent...
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
wevv.com
City Council member D'Anna Browning wins mayoral race as write-in Candidate
MARION, KY (WSIL) – If you ever thought your vote didn’t matter, just take a look at what happened in the mayoral race in Marion, KY. Write-in Candidate D’Anna Browning defeated two other candidates to win the seat. “To put their faith in me, it's incredible,” Browning...
wevv.com
Charlie Castlen wins race for Judge-Executive of Daviess County, Kentucky
A winner has been declared in the race for Judge-Executive in Daviess County, Kentucky. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen won the race for Judge-Executive with 62% of the vote against his opponent Bruce Kunze. 44News Reporter Ben Thomas got the chance to speak with Castlen following his win, who called the...
Comments / 0