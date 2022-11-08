Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since January 2016.
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $1.6 Billion Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1.6 billion.
iheart.com
Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay
Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing Monday (November 7) night were pending Tuesday (November 8) morning before finally being revealed at around 10:00 a.m. ET. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives...
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
It's not yet clear if anyone won Monday's delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP. The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
NECN
Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update on Delayed Powerball Drawing
UPDATE: The California State Lottery has tweeted out winning numbers for the Nov. 7 Powerball. We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues. At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers...
