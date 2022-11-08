ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

iheart.com

Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay

Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing Monday (November 7) night were pending Tuesday (November 8) morning before finally being revealed at around 10:00 a.m. ET. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives...
TENNESSEE STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update on Delayed Powerball Drawing

UPDATE: The California State Lottery has tweeted out winning numbers for the Nov. 7 Powerball. We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues. At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE

