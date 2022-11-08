ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Port Orange dam breaches, evacuations underway

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Officials in Port Orange say evacuations are underway after a dam has breached followingTropical Storm Nicole. According to Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette, the Rose Bay Dam has been breached and the city is currently working on emergency repairs. Burnette said they recommended evacuations for...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford officials concerned about Lake Monroe flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our local communities are just starting to recover from the extreme flooding that Hurricane Ian caused. Now, people are bracing for the waters to rise again. Parts of the waterfront in Sanford are still pretty messy from Hurricane Ian. The road on East...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Central Florida counties open shelters for Hurricane Nicole

As evacuation orders were issued Tuesday, some Central Florida counties will also open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. >>> DOWNLOAD THE WESH 2 NEWS HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUIDE <<<. Volusia County. Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. General population...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy