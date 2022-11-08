Read full article on original website
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Emergency maintenance scheduled along I-285 EB due to ‘damaged’ sign, GDOT says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — GDOT shut down both directions on Interstate 285 in Clayton County Wednesday evening for emergency repairs. Hundreds were stuck in traffic after an accident on 285 just before Riverdale Road days left damage to the pole holding up this green directional sign. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta voters approve extending Sunday alcohol sales hours
ATLANTA - Residents of the city of Atlanta will be able to start Sunday brunch earlier after passing a new referendum on Election Day. More than 150,000 Atlanta voters - or over 82.2% of the vote - decided to extend the hours that package stores, grocery stores, and other retail spaces can sell alcoholic beverages.
Clayton Commission holding meeting Tuesday on emergency rental assistance
The Clayton County Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Tuesday to discuss emergency rental assistance ...
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County approves Local Option Sales Tax division
JONESBORO — Clayton County and its municipalities have come to an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax distribution. LOST is the monies collected on goods and services purchased in the county. Per state law, the amount of sales tax received by the county and cities is renegotiated every...
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
Large brush fire shuts down Buford Highway for hours
DeKalb County firefighters are battling a brush fire that has shut down all lanes of Buford Highway and is sending up a column of black smoke visible to drivers on both Ga. 400 and I-85.
wabe.org
Study sheds light on Fulton County’s overcrowding issues
Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, says the center first became interested in learning more about Fulton County’s incarceration trends following the decarceration success at the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC). On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Dukett talked...
fox5atlanta.com
Two DeKalb County voting precincts will close late due to delayed start
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least two DeKalb County voting precincts will be staying open about later than scheduled on Election Day due to late start Tuesday morning. The voting time at Solid Rock AME Church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, will be extended by 39 minutes, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections says.
fox5atlanta.com
Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
MLK Jr. Drive businesses say crime is scaring away customers
ATLANTA — Several businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are banning together to pay for security following multiple shootings last month. "At the end of the day, this is the corridor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most famous men in the history of this city, so we want to make sure we protect that," Next Step Staffing owner Ricky Brown said.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office
A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
