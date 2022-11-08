ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program

The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta voters approve extending Sunday alcohol sales hours

ATLANTA - Residents of the city of Atlanta will be able to start Sunday brunch earlier after passing a new referendum on Election Day. More than 150,000 Atlanta voters - or over 82.2% of the vote - decided to extend the hours that package stores, grocery stores, and other retail spaces can sell alcoholic beverages.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County approves Local Option Sales Tax division

JONESBORO — Clayton County and its municipalities have come to an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax distribution. LOST is the monies collected on goods and services purchased in the county. Per state law, the amount of sales tax received by the county and cities is renegotiated every...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Study sheds light on Fulton County’s overcrowding issues

Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, says the center first became interested in learning more about Fulton County’s incarceration trends following the decarceration success at the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC). On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Dukett talked...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two DeKalb County voting precincts will close late due to delayed start

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least two DeKalb County voting precincts will be staying open about later than scheduled on Election Day due to late start Tuesday morning. The voting time at Solid Rock AME Church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, will be extended by 39 minutes, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections says.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

MLK Jr. Drive businesses say crime is scaring away customers

ATLANTA — Several businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are banning together to pay for security following multiple shootings last month. "At the end of the day, this is the corridor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most famous men in the history of this city, so we want to make sure we protect that," Next Step Staffing owner Ricky Brown said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office

A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA

