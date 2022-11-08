ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

LSU heads to Arkansas with SEC West title within grasp

The LSU Tigers are in the driver’s seat to win the SEC West. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) moved up to No. 7 in the CFP rankings Tuesday night after a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama last Saturday. That put them in position to win the West if they win their last two conference games.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy