rew-online.com
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Commences Sales at 277 Fifth Ave NoMad
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, announced today that it has commenced sales as the exclusive sales and marketing agent for 22 of the remaining luxury units at 277 Fifth Ave NoMad. The successor sponsor is Shokai, with architectural design by famed starchitect Rafael Viñoly and interiors by Jeffrey Beers International. 277 Fifth Ave is a 55-story modern, glass and steel building located in the very heart of Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. Julia Jiang Hawkins and Charles Hawkins of The Julia Jiang & Charles Hawkins Team at Douglas Elliman and Fredrik Eklund & John Gomes of The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman are handling the exclusive sales.
rew-online.com
A&E Real Estate Acquires Major South Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio from LeFrak
A&E Real Estate today announced it has finalized the acquisition of 14 multifamily buildings in Brooklyn’s Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay neighborhoods. A&E acquired the portfolio, which encompasses 1,212 apartments, 306 parking spaces and 5 commercial units, from The LeFrak Organization for $248.7 million. A&E’s purchase of LeFrak’s South Brooklyn...
rew-online.com
Avison Young arranges lease for Pushkin Industries at 5 Union Square West
Avison Young has arranged a new lease at 5 Union Square West on behalf of Puskin Industries. The new, 10-year lease will expand the company’s footprint in the building from 6,000-square-feet (sf) to 14,500-sf. The new lease brings the building to 100% occupancy. Pushkin Industries was represented by Peter...
therealdeal.com
Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
rew-online.com
Two-Story, 34,000-Square-Foot Glass Podium Reaches Completion at 295 Fifth Avenue
Tribeca Investment Group (TIG), PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners, today jointly announced the completion of the two-story, 34,000-square-foot penthouse addition at 295 Fifth Avenue. Designed by Studios Architecture to emulate the original neoclassical style of the building, the addition features floor-to-ceiling high-vision glass coupled with an arched metal panel system that recalls the building’s original arched windows and a custom copper-colored finish that complements the brick facade. The podium is part of the larger $350 million redevelopment of the 700,000-square-foot, 100-year-old ‘Textile Building’ in Midtown South, which sits as the epicenter between Madison Square Park, Penn Station, and Grand Central.
rew-online.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the sale of a 61 Unit Elevator Building in Midwood, Brooklyn
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1685 East 5th Street, a 61-unit apartment property located in Brooklyn, NY, according to John Horowitz, first vice president/division manager of the firm’s Manhattan office. The asset sold for $12,500,000.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
rew-online.com
Simone Development Signs 22,700 SF in Expansion and Renewal Leases at Hutchinson Metro Center in The Bronx, NY
Simone Development Companies has announced that Shein Orthopaedics and law firm Peña & Kahn have both signed expansion and renewal leases at the firm’s Tower One at the Hutchinson Metro Center at 1250 Waters Place in the Bronx, NY. Ownership was represented by Josh Gopan, Simone’s Vice President of Leasing, in conjunction with in-house legal counsel. Shein Orthopaedics was represented by SVN BIOC Commercial Real Estate Advisors, and Peña & Kahn was represented by Anthony Michaels, Esq.
Inhabitat.com
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs
While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
vegnews.com
Vegan Doughnut Shop Makes History as First Black-Owned Business in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights
There’s a new vegan doughnut shop making history in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Opened last month, Cloudy Donut Co. is Brooklyn Heights’ first documented, Black-owned food and beverage business. “[Being the first] means a great deal to us, and we’re proud of it, but it’s...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
bkmag.com
Baby Blues Luncheonette is serving up one of the best new brunches in Brooklyn
It’s kind of a dream come true, to have a place like the brand-new Baby Blues Luncheonette open in your neighborhood. A restaurant that’s warm and welcoming with chill vibes, a menu that feels familiar yet fresh, and food that really hits the spot. Like a local joint that’s been there forever, but spruced up a bit, featuring less greasy, and more nutritious, fare than all of those Brooklyn diners of yore.
VIDEO: Victim chased into street, beaten in Williamsburg robbery
The 33-year-old victim was standing in front of a building on Hooper Street, near Broadway, in Williamsburg just before 8 p.m. Friday when a group of males ambushed him, police said.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of 40 Danbury Road in Wilton, CT
Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties represented the seller, Wilton 40/60, LLC, in the sale of 40 Danbury Road in Wilton, CT. CBRE also procured the buyer, Danbury Holdings DE LLC, an entity managed by Northpath Investments. This is Northpath’s first office acquisition in Fairfield County.
