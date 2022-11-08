ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
GREENSBORO, NC
WOWK

Duke’s Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke

One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener

The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
DURHAM, NC
ourdavie.com

Grimsley too fast and too strong for War Eagles

A lopsided loss in the first round of the 4-A playoffs at Grimsley was not unexpected. The unbeaten Whirlies, who are 44-3 since 2019, are one of the state’s Goliaths, they have dynamic playmakers everywhere on both sides of the ball and they are capable of winning their second state championship in three years.
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House

ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff Danny Rogers Wins A Second Term

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, who surprised a great many people by winning that seat four years ago in a race against long-time former Sheriff BJ Barnes, won a majority of the vote this time around to hold that office another four years. In the Tuesday. Nov. 8 election, Rogers,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

