A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball recruit will head to Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
St. Pauls’ Thompson signs to NC AT
ST. PAULS — Five years ago, London Thompson went to North Carolina A&T State University on a recruiting visit as she was courted to play
Hubert Davis Assesses UNC's Season Opener
North Carolina's head coach shares how UNCW's defense stymied UNC's offense. He also details the improvements of his team's defense, including efforts from the bench.
WOWK
Duke’s Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener
The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
ourdavie.com
Grimsley too fast and too strong for War Eagles
A lopsided loss in the first round of the 4-A playoffs at Grimsley was not unexpected. The unbeaten Whirlies, who are 44-3 since 2019, are one of the state’s Goliaths, they have dynamic playmakers everywhere on both sides of the ball and they are capable of winning their second state championship in three years.
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
nsjonline.com
Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House
ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina
The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
5 new details about investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in NC
For the first time in weeks, Orange County authorities publicly spoke about the teens’ killings.
3 charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly street race in North Carolina
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges after a man died early Saturday in a crash during a street race, Eden police said. Daquinton Micrae Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger that ran off the road, hit two utility poles and burst into flames, police said. The car had been […]
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Wins A Second Term
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, who surprised a great many people by winning that seat four years ago in a race against long-time former Sheriff BJ Barnes, won a majority of the vote this time around to hold that office another four years. In the Tuesday. Nov. 8 election, Rogers,...
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
wcti12.com
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
