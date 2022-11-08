ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Michigan basketball signs Papa Kante, George Washington III

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Papa Kante and George Washington III, the Michigan men’s basketball program’s two commits in the 2023 class, have officially signed with the Wolverines. U-M announced Thursday morning that Kante and Washington III, both four-star prospects, have delivered their National Letters of Intent. The...
247Sports

