Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge
Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison For Rape
An actor who appeared in the 2018 version of the 1972 blaxploitation movie SuperFly has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. According to NBC Los Angeles, Kaalan Walker, a 27-year-old rapper, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after being accused of raping several women. The charges were related to attacks on three teenage girls and four young women that date back to 2013.
Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Testifies She Grabbed His Hair: ‘Get Off Me’
A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Monday that she awoke one night in November 2001 to find that he was raping her. The woman — who is identified in court as Christina B. — told jurors that she yelled at him and tried to shove him away. But he just pressed down harder, pinning her down, she said. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” she said. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The woman was the second accuser to testify in Masterson’s trial, which began...
Paul Haggis' ex-wife says she's afraid of Church of Scientology backlash for testifying at his trial
Paul Haggis' ex-wife Deborah Rennard testified in the filmmaker's defense on Wednesday. Rennard said she felt compelled to speak out but worried about Church of Scientology backlash. Haggis' attorneys have suggested he is being framed for becoming a vocal critic of Scientology. The ex-wife of Paul Haggis, the "Crash" director...
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’
A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Denied Bail, Taken Into Custody On Multiple Rape Charges; Enters Not Guilty Plea
Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15. Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears. Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and...
Who Was Konerak Sinthasomphone, the Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Who Police Returned to the Killer's Home?
The youngest known victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a teenage boy who immigrated to the United States from Laos a decade before his violent death. Konerak Sinthasomphone, who was 14 years old at the time of his murder, fled with his parents and seven siblings from Laos to Milwaukee, Wisc., in 1979, in search of better opportunities, according to a 1991 report by The New York Times.
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
AOL Corp
Former UN worker given 15 years in prison for 13 rapes, confronted by victims in court: 'Your story ends here'
A former United Nations employee who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting nine women was sentenced in New York City to 15 years in prison this week as his victims spoke out in court and blasted him for the crimes. Karim Elkorany, 39, was given the maximum plea deal sentence of...
Court Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley's Alleged Connection To Danny Masterson Accuser REVEALED, Elvis' Only Child Barred From Testifying About Scientology Ties
Lisa Marie Presley will be called to testify in Danny Masterson's criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. Tony Ortega of The Underground Bunker said Elvis Presley's only child was brought up in court on Tuesday as the judge wanted to better understand why the prosecution was bringing her in as a witness in Masterson's criminal case amid strong objections from the defense.The That '70s Show actor is on trial after being charged in 2020 with forcibly sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, for which he pleaded not guilty. Three of the alleged victims were Scientologists, like...
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
Judge rejects Elizabeth Holmes new trial plea; Theranos founder facing 20 years in prison
SAN JOSE — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness's recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn't enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.The ruling issued late Monday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her 1-year-old son.In the...
Everything to Know About Sally McNeil the Bodybuilder Killer
On March 19, 1996, bodybuilder, Sally McNeil, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1995 shooting death of her husband, professional bodybuilder, Ray McNeil. Netflix just released a three-part docuseries "Killer Sally" which brought the Valentine's Day killing back into the public eye with interviews with the friends and family of both Sally and Ray.
psychologytoday.com
My Daddy’s a Serial Killer
A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
SFGate
Phoebe Bridgers $3.8 Million Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed
Phoebe Bridgers is no longer facing a $3.8 million defamation lawsuit filed by producer Chris Nelson, who alleged Bridgers was using her platform to make false and defamatory statements against him. The decision to dismiss the suit was issued by Judge Curtis A. Kin of the Los Angeles Superior Court,...
SFGate
A Jewish detective bows on TV during a wave of antisemitism
NEW YORK (AP) — Viewers of “The Calling” will quickly learn it isn't a typical TV police procedural. Just two minutes in, the lead detective of a fresh murder bows quietly over the dead body — and prays. Detective Avraham Avraham is an unusual figure in...
Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness’s recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn’t enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. The ruling issued late Monday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her...
