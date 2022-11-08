Effective: 2022-11-10 10:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Light snow tapering off through noon. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern Yellowstone, Treasure, and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, are slippery.

MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO