California State

KTLA

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Powerball draw for record $1.9 bn jackpot delayed

A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States. California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS LA

What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
dallasexpress.com

Powerball Jumps to $1.6 Billion

The Powerball Jackpot Lottery still has no lucky winner after Wednesday’s drawing. The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.6 billion, with a cash-out value of $782.4 million. The next drawing will be held on Saturday, November 5, according to Powerball. The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2...
TENNESSEE STATE

